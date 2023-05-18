SUBSCRIBE
1
0
CloudData & AnalyticsDigital TransformationEmerging TechTech in Sports

ServiceNow, NHL sign major multi-year technology partnership

Paul Barker

ServiceNow today announced a multi-year North American partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL) that will see it involved in the enhancement of game day operations, the streamlining of employee productivity, and the support of new connected fan experiences.

The partnership, unveiled at the firm’s Knowledge 2023 conference  in Las Vegas, marks the most in-depth transformation of a sports league through ServiceNow to date, said company chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) Bill McDermott, adding that “it’s only just the beginning. We’re looking forward to helping the NHL take the next step toward improving workflow processes.”

Plans call for ServiceNow to digitally transform the league in the three areas as follows:

  • Transforming game day operations: The NHL will bring operations for all of its games across all 32 arenas in North America onto the Now Platform. Using ServiceNow’s Technology Workflows offerings, most digital tasks, including personnel scheduling, status reports, infrastructure issue management, hardware management, and asset management will now be centralized onto a single platform to reduce complexity. Every NHL game will leverage the Now Platform through the use of ServiceNow’s mobile application, a custom portal, and dashboards, to manage and provide visibility for game day technical setup and operations.
  • Streamlining NHL employee productivity: Through ServiceNow’s employee experience, IT Service Management, and low-code solutions, employees can access a single, simple system of engagement to handle critical back-office tasks, including onboarding, training, requesting IT and HR resources, facility management, visitor management, and benefits. League employees will be able to create custom applications to automate day-to-day activities and, by simplifying common processes through the Now Platform, the NHL will free up time for employees to improve workflow productivity, a release stated.
  • Supporting a connected fan experience: ServiceNow will work with other members of the NHL’s partner ecosystem to connect the League’s various digital workflows onto one cohesive platform, ensuring a more reliable and productive workflow.

League commissioner Gary Bettman said that as the NHL grows its technology and innovation efforts, the “partnership with enable us to improve the NHL’s digital workflow efforts so we can optimize game-day operations in every arena and continue engaging our fans in new and innovative ways.”

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Paul Barker
Paul Barker
Paul Barker is the founder of PBC Communications, an independent writing firm that specializes in freelance journalism. His work has appeared in a number of technology magazines and online with the subject matter ranging from cybersecurity issues and the evolving world of edge computing to information management and artificial intelligence advances.
Previous article
Over half of IT services companies increased their number of suppliers in past three years: Report

Related Tech News

Tech Jobs

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Tech Companies Hiring Right Now

Popular Stories This Week

ITWC Network

Follow Us

©

2023

IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.