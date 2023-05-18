ServiceNow, NHL sign major multi-year technology partnership

ServiceNow today announced a multi-year North American partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL) that will see it involved in the enhancement of game day operations, the streamlining of employee productivity, and the support of new connected fan experiences.

The partnership, unveiled at the firm’s Knowledge 2023 conference in Las Vegas, marks the most in-depth transformation of a sports league through ServiceNow to date, said company chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) Bill McDermott, adding that “it’s only just the beginning. We’re looking forward to helping the NHL take the next step toward improving workflow processes.”

Plans call for ServiceNow to digitally transform the league in the three areas as follows:

Transforming game day operations: The NHL will bring operations for all of its games across all 32 arenas in North America onto the Now Platform. Using ServiceNow’s Technology Workflows offerings, most digital tasks, including personnel scheduling, status reports, infrastructure issue management, hardware management, and asset management will now be centralized onto a single platform to reduce complexity. Every NHL game will leverage the Now Platform through the use of ServiceNow’s mobile application, a custom portal, and dashboards, to manage and provide visibility for game day technical setup and operations.

The NHL will bring operations for all of its games across all 32 arenas in North America onto the Now Platform. Using ServiceNow’s Technology Workflows offerings, most digital tasks, including personnel scheduling, status reports, infrastructure issue management, hardware management, and asset management will now be centralized onto a single platform to reduce complexity. Every NHL game will leverage the Now Platform through the use of ServiceNow’s mobile application, a custom portal, and dashboards, to manage and provide visibility for game day technical setup and operations. Streamlining NHL employee productivity: Through ServiceNow’s employee experience, IT Service Management, and low-code solutions, employees can access a single, simple system of engagement to handle critical back-office tasks, including onboarding, training, requesting IT and HR resources, facility management, visitor management, and benefits. League employees will be able to create custom applications to automate day-to-day activities and, by simplifying common processes through the Now Platform, the NHL will free up time for employees to improve workflow productivity, a release stated.

Through ServiceNow’s employee experience, IT Service Management, and low-code solutions, employees can access a single, simple system of engagement to handle critical back-office tasks, including onboarding, training, requesting IT and HR resources, facility management, visitor management, and benefits. League employees will be able to create custom applications to automate day-to-day activities and, by simplifying common processes through the Now Platform, the NHL will free up time for employees to improve workflow productivity, a release stated. Supporting a connected fan experience: ServiceNow will work with other members of the NHL’s partner ecosystem to connect the League’s various digital workflows onto one cohesive platform, ensuring a more reliable and productive workflow.

League commissioner Gary Bettman said that as the NHL grows its technology and innovation efforts, the “partnership with enable us to improve the NHL’s digital workflow efforts so we can optimize game-day operations in every arena and continue engaging our fans in new and innovative ways.”