SAP selected by government to test complexities of payroll and HR requirements

The Government of Canada continues its journey towards replacing the controversial Phoenix Pay System, and today announced it has selected SAP to test the government’s payroll and human resources requirements.

Announced by the Minister of Digital Government, Joyce Murray, it will be a pilot project aimed at testing a potential new payroll and HR solution.

“Canada’s hard-working employees should be paid accurately and on time,” said Murray in the press release. “Today’s announcement is an important milestone towards building an efficient next-generation solution that is better aligned with the complexity of the federal government’s HR and pay structure. I am focused on moving this forward while taking the time to get it right.”

In the meantime, Public Services and Procurement Canada will continue to work to stabilize the Phoenix Pay System.

The selection of SAP was made after months of evaluation of three tech vendors: Ceridian, Workday, and the ultimately victorious SAP.

“Team SAP looks forward to continuing to work with public servants, unions and employees on a modern, digital solution– one that will meet the needs of the Federal Public Service and its employees,” said Andy Canham, the president of SAP Canada, in the press release.

The other two candidates – Ceridian and Workday – will remain on the qualified list of suppliers for any future HR and payroll work with the government.