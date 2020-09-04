Samsung launches second iteration of its folding phone

About a month ago, Samsung teased viewers of its Samsung Unpacked launch event with a sneak peek at its upcoming folding phone. This week, at Unpacked Part 2, it officially launched the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, its second swat at the form factor.

With the Z Fold 2, everything is bigger. The front screen is now full-sized 6.2 inches, versus the original’s 4.6 inches, and the opened device offers 7.6 inches of viewing space on its main screen, up from 7.3 inches. The main screen is constructed from Samsung’s Ultra Thin Glass, the front screen is Gorilla Glass Victus, and the back is Gorilla Glass 6.

Samsung has reengineered the hinge to include the new sweeper technology pioneered in the Galaxy Z Flip and to allow the device to sit more like a laptop computer, open at angles from 75 degrees to 115 degrees. This lets it support Samsung Flex Mode, where compatible apps sense whether the display is open, closed, or otherwise positioned and adapted their user interfaces accordingly. For example, when the screen is half opened, you can use the top half of the main screen as a viewfinder and have camera controls on the lower half.

Along with the big screen comes expanded use of that real estate, in the form of multi-tasking: Three apps at once can run on the main screen or two on the front screen. With compatible apps such as Microsoft Office, users can drag and drop items between apps, allowing them to do things like adding a chart from an Excel spreadsheet to a PowerPoint presentation. Photographers can show the viewfinder image on the front screen as well, allowing the subject to see what the picture will look like and adjust their pose.

Like the Galaxy Note 20 announced last month, the Z Fold2 supports the Link to Windows features and is compatible with Samsung DeX connectivity to external monitors or Samsung smart TVs.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 5G comes in Mystic Black or Mystic Bronze, with optional custom hinges in Metallic Silver, Metallic Gold, Metallic Red, or Metallic Blue; units with custom hinges can only be ordered from Samsung and will be shipped directly to the customer. It is available now for pre-order at Samsung Experience Stores or on the company’s website for CAD $2,780 and can be purchased at those locations or from Bell Canada (online and in stores) starting Sept. 18. Samsung says the Z Fold2 5G is for people “farther along in their careers.”