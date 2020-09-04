Canadian law firms team up to file class-action suit against Google

Lawyers in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec have filed a proposed class-action lawsuit in B.C. against Google on behalf of millions of Canadians, alleging the company unlawfully collects and profits from personal information without their consent.

“The claim alleges that Google turns Canadians’ electronics into tracking devices, which it uses to build profiles on almost every Internet user in Canada; even people Google has no relationship with, all without their consent,” Luciana Brasil, partner at the Vancouver firm of Branch MacMaster LLP, said in a statement. “There is no reason Canadians should tolerate what we say is extensive surveillance of their daily online activities, especially because Canada has laws specifically intended to protect them from such actions.”

The claim also alleges that Google violates consumer protection and competition laws by misrepresenting its privacy and data practices.

“Google tells its users that they have a choice about how Google uses their information, but we don’t believe that users have a choice about whether or not Google collects their information in the first place,” said Reidar Mogerman, partner at the Vancouver firm of Camp Fiorante Matthews Mogerman LLP. “The claim alleges this is misleading advertising and is a direct violation of consumer protection law.”

Jonathan Foreman, partner at the London, Ont., firm of Foreman & Company, said in a statement that “internet-based companies doing business in Canada have to follow Canadian privacy, competition and consumer protection laws. This case aims to rein in what we say is rampant collection of personal information and to make sure Canadians’ privacy rights are protected.”

The claim seeks compensation for invasion of privacy, trespass, and consumer protection violations, and other causes of action. It also seeks an order preventing Google from continuing these practices.

A class-action lawsuit has to be approved by a judge before it can go forward. No date for a hearing has been set yet. The claim is brought on behalf of residents of Canada who used Google services or visited websites containing Google Ads or Google Analytics.

The statement to the press says the action involves data collected by Google’s own services and through Google Ads and Google Analytics, which are installed on more than half of global websites. It alleges Google trespasses on users’ devices by sending code to their computers, tablets, or smartphones when they visit any of these thousands of sites or services. That code allegedly forces users’ computers or smartphones to secretly send users’ personal information to Google, including details such as their name, gender, and location, the terms they’ve typed into Google, their IP address, the device they’re using, and the site they’re visiting. This allegedly reveals sensitive personal details, such as marital and parental status, income bracket, and sexual orientation.

Google uses this personal information to generate profiles of almost all internet users, the claim alleges. It uses some of this information to target advertising, the claim alleges, without the users’ knowledge or consent, in violation of Canadian laws that protect privacy and personal interests.

Google’s privacy policy states what information is collected, why it’s collected and how users can update, manage, export, and delete that information.

The B.C. action follows a separate proposed class-action lawsuit filed in July in Quebec alleging Google misrepresented to users how much control they have over the information they share when they browse the web using incognito mode. It alleges that regardless of the browsing mode chosen, Google collects users’ browsing data without consent.

The Quebec action seeks an order requiring Google to pay class members a sum equal to the value of the data collected while class members were using incognito mode, and $50 million in punitive damages.

