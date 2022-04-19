Wednesday, April 20, 2022
InfrastructureMobility

Rogers to offer 8Gbps home internet this summer

Tom Li
Unplugged RJ 45 cable
Image source: Dmitrii Tishchenko via Getty

It’s the higher the better when it comes to internet speeds, and Rogers just took the crown in Canada. The company announced on April 19 that it has completed in-lab and customer trials for its 8 gigabits per second (Gbps) symmetrical fibre internet.

This announcement comes right on the heels of Bell’s 3Gbps fibre internet plan, announced earlier this month.

In its press release, Rogers wrote that this is a step towards bringing 10Gbps internet to its customers.

At its maximum throughput, Rogers’ new internet plan would be able to transfer data faster than traditional hard drives can write them onto their magnetic disks. At its peak, it could download Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (a 55GB file) in under a minute, or Microsoft Office in five seconds, provided that the server can keep up. But to fully utilize the speed, the user would need a high-performance solid-state drive (SSD) or use a RAID setup that writes to multiple hard drives simultaneously.

Rogers says the new plan would “future-proof” home broadband so more devices can stream, conference, game, and use virtual reality simultaneously. Aside from entertainment applications, the increased bandwidth is also useful for creative professionals who need to move large files to and from the cloud, small businesses with multiple office machines, and peer-to-peer applications.

Rogers plans on rolling out the new plan under its Ignite Internet brand in summer 2022. The service will initially deploy in select areas across Ontario, New Brunswick and Newfoundland.

Pricing has not yet been announced.

IT World Canada has reached out to Rogers for comments.

Tom Li
Tom Li
Tom Li

Telecommunication and consumer hardware are Tom's main beats at IT World Canada.
