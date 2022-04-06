Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Infrastructure

Bell now offers 3 Gbps home internet

Tom Li
Ethernet cables connected

Bell has become the first Canadian internet service provider to offer 3 Gbps home internet.

The new plan, announced on April 6, offers 3 Gbps download and 3 Gbps upload speeds, twice as fast as Bell’s previous flagship 1.5Gbps plan. At peak performance, users can download a 10GB file in under 30 seconds.

This plan is ideal for users such as content creators who constantly need to move large amounts of data to and from the cloud. It’s also a good choice for those downloading games, which can stretch into downloads of tens or even hundreds of gigabytes. Small businesses and home offices can also take advantage of the higher bandwidth to increase productivity.

The plan is currently only available in Toronto. The company says it will come to other Canadian cities in time.

The new internet package is available on Bell’s website for $150 a month. As part of the purchase, Bell is also offering the Home Hub 4000 router-modem with Wi-Fi 6 capabilities. Bell is waiving the installation fee for all online orders and is even throwing in a $100 gift card to sweeten the deal.

