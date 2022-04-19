Wednesday, April 20, 2022
SUBSCRIBE
96
0
MobilityWireless & IoT

Telus launches Stream+ streaming bundle for its subscribers

Tom Li
A computer monitor displaying shows on a streaming platform
Credit: Cottonbro via Pexels

Telus has just introduced its first streaming bundle in Canada. Telus Stream+ includes Netflix Premium, Apple TV+, and discovery+ for C$25 per month. It is only available to Telus mobility subscribers.

Here’s how much the individual services cost before tax in Canada:

  • Netflix Premium: C$20.99 per month
  • Apple TV+: C$5.99 per month
  • discovery+: C$4.99 per month with ads, C$6.99 per month without ads

Together they come to C$33.97 per month, or C$31.97 with the lower tier of discovery+. If the customer uses all three services, then Telus Stream+ would save them C$7 to C$9 a month.

Stream+ can link to subscribers’ existing streaming accounts to preserve their watch history.

In an email statement, Telus told the publication that it will ensure that the bundle’s cost savings remain within the 20 per cent threshold if an included streaming platform increases its price.

The fee for Stream+ will be added to the subscriber’s monthly mobility bill.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note →

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Tom Li
Tom Li
Telecommunication and consumer hardware are Tom's main beats at IT World Canada. He loves to talk about Canada's network infrastructure, semiconductor products, and of course, anything hot and new in the consumer technology space. You'll also occasionally see his name appended to articles on cloud, security, and SaaS-related news. If you're ever up for a lengthy discussion about the nuances of each of the above sectors or have an upcoming product that people will love, feel free to drop him a line at tli@itwc.ca.
Previous articleRogers to offer 8Gbps home internet this summer
Next articleHashtag Trending April 20 – Elon Musk’s Twitter troubles; Amazon commissions ‘racial equity audit’; Tesla employees sleep in Shanghai factory

Related Tech News

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Popular Stories This Week

ITWorldcanada.com is the leading Canadian online resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises. IT World Canada creates daily news content, produces a daily newsletter and features IT professionals who blog on topics of industry interest.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

Produced by ITWC publishers of ChannelDailyNews.com, ITbusiness.ca and DirectionInformatique.com

Recommended for you
Featured image - cyber attack
Privacy & Security

Sunwing incident shows need for mandatory cyber breach reporting, says expert

Howard Solomon - 0