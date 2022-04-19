Telus launches Stream+ streaming bundle for its subscribers

Telus has just introduced its first streaming bundle in Canada. Telus Stream+ includes Netflix Premium, Apple TV+, and discovery+ for C$25 per month. It is only available to Telus mobility subscribers.

Here’s how much the individual services cost before tax in Canada:

Netflix Premium: C$20.99 per month

Apple TV+: C$5.99 per month

discovery+: C$4.99 per month with ads, C$6.99 per month without ads

Together they come to C$33.97 per month, or C$31.97 with the lower tier of discovery+. If the customer uses all three services, then Telus Stream+ would save them C$7 to C$9 a month.

Stream+ can link to subscribers’ existing streaming accounts to preserve their watch history.

In an email statement, Telus told the publication that it will ensure that the bundle’s cost savings remain within the 20 per cent threshold if an included streaming platform increases its price.

The fee for Stream+ will be added to the subscriber’s monthly mobility bill.