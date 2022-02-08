Wednesday, February 9, 2022
SUBSCRIBE
266
0
Emerging TechPrivacy & Security

Researchers help organizations understand how available security capabilities can be used to defend against threats

Howard Solomon

In November 2019, a group of cybersecurity researchers founded a non-profit agency to offer free solutions to defenders for a wide range of problems.

Just over two years later the Center for Threat Informed Defense has issued its first report card to boast of 13 projects available for advanced cybersecurity teams.

They include:

  • mapping of the National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST) to the MITRE ATT&CK knowledge base of adversary tactics and techniques. This helps defenders find ways to fight tactics seen in their environments;
  • a plan that maps the MITRE ATT&CK framework to specific attacks seen against containers;
  • plans that emulate the attack strategies of the FIN6 and menuPass threat groups. This helps red teams figure out if their defences can meet attacks from these particular groups;
  • and maps of how security controls in Microsoft Azure and Amazon AWS can best be used against threat actors

The center is operated by MITRE Engenuity, a subsidiary of MITRE Corp., which manages several U.S. federally-funded research centers. MITRE Engenuity is a foundation that collaborates with the private sector on issues in cybersecurity, infrastructure resilience, healthcare effectiveness, microelectronics, quantum sensing, and next-generation communications.

In an interview, Jonathan Baker, the center’s co-founder and director of research and development, said its goal is to help sophisticated security teams of security vendors and service providers collaborate on cybersecurity research programs and publish solutions.

Founded with the support of 13 organizations, the membership has grown to 30, including IBM Security, Microsoft, Google, Crowdstrike, the Bank of America, Citi Bank, JP Morgan Chase, and the Center for Internet Security.

Many have been working privately on the same problems, he said, so their work previously wouldn’t have been shared.

Arguably one of the most valuable projects is the mapping of NIST controls to the MITRE ATT&CK framework. It’s been downloaded almost 7,000 times since it was released, Baker said.

“Typically our resources to date have focused on helping organizations understand how security capabilities available to them can be used to defend against threats they care about,” Baker said.

For example, one member asked how the centre could help it better understand the security controls of Azure. That led to the Azure-ATT&CK mapping project.

“As we dug into it, what we found was it wasn’t easy to understand how these security capabilities could defend against a given attack technique. It takes a fair amount of resources and analysts to dig in and understand,” Baker noted. “So we developed a methodology and approach for examining the security capabilities to a platform, describing how they can help you mitigate techniques in the ATT&CK knowledge base. That organization now has part of their problem solved. They could see how the capabilities in Azure could help them. They then had to decide what other capabilities might they want to procure or develop on their own.”

The emulation library includes projects for a number of threat groups, Baker said. “We study open intelligence sources, put together a plan that describes how a particular adversary works — what are their goals, how they work to achieve the goals, how they move laterally, how they achieve persistence, what tools to they use to steal data, how they do exfiltrations — which a red team could use as faithfully as possible to emulate how a threat actor would work. That allows them to test their defences against a particular threat.”

At the core of the center’s work is the belief that defenders need to increasingly understand adversaries and focus on their behaviour rather than what Baker called “lower-level variables” like indicators of compromise.

“Orient defensive capabilities around the behaviour [of adversaries] to help build more resilient defences,” he advised.

There are so many great cybersecurity teams and individuals, he added, who lack incentives to collaborate to have more impact than they do separately. The centre hopes to be one of the places they can do that.

Now that the center has some work rhythm, Baker said, it hopes to publish 10 to 15 projects a year.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note →

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Howard Solomon
Howard Solomon
Currently a freelance writer, I'm the former editor of ITWorldCanada.com and Computing Canada. An IT journalist since 1997, I've written for several of ITWC's sister publications including ITBusiness.ca and Computer Dealer News. Before that I was a staff reporter at the Calgary Herald and the Brampton (Ont.) Daily Times. I can be reached at hsolomon [@] soloreporter.com
Previous articleCanadian sentenced for his role in Netwalker ransomware attacks
Next articleCoffee Briefing Feb. 8, 2022 – Trulioo aquires HelloFlow; Google Canada commits $1.5 million to support Indigenous businesses; registrations open for Startup Global 2022; and more

CES 2022

After being all-digital last year, the Consumer Electronics Show is back in Las Vegas for 2022. Find all the latest news and announcements from the showroom floor at CES 2022.

CES 2022 NEWS COVERAGE

Related Tech News

Popular Stories This Week

ITWorldcanada.com is the leading Canadian online resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises. IT World Canada creates daily news content, produces a daily newsletter and features IT professionals who blog on topics of industry interest.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

Produced by ITWC publishers of ChannelDailyNews.com, ITbusiness.ca and DirectionInformatique.com

Recommended for you
Emerging Tech

Siemens, 3Com harmonize on LAN telephony

Michael Martin - 0