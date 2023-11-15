SUBSCRIBE
Prepare for the unexpected: Navigating Post-Support Challenges

IT World Canada

The end of support for Microsoft Server 2012 and SQL Server 2012 brings potential security and operational issues that companies may not be prepared to deal with. 

This can be a threat to any organization, and given the urgency of the end-of-support dates, it is critical that organizations equip their Managed Service Provider (MSP) or Systems Integrator (SI) with the knowledge and strategies to seamlessly navigate this transition.

To help prepare for these changes, ITWC is offering an exclusive briefing sponsored by TD SYNNEX, which will prepare you to help clients understand and develop strategies to address these challenges. 

Sign up for this briefing to further understand the risks and implications of the end of support for Microsoft Server 2012 and SQL Server 2012 for your business and your clients. 

It will offer strategies to maintain compliance and enhance security in the absence of new updates and patches from Microsoft while also sharing the benefits and opportunities that Azure migration offers, such as free Extended Security Updates (ESUs) exclusively through Azure.

You will gain insights into short-term and long-term support options available, including on-premises upgrades and Azure solutions. In addition, you’ll be able to uncover the extensive resources, tools, and expert guidance TD SYNNEX provides to ensure a smooth transition for your MSP and SI.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.

