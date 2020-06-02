Position your company for post-Covid success

As governments begin executing their lockdown exit strategies, businesses also have their work cut out for them to come out the other side of Covid stronger, more agile, and ready to move forward.

The pandemic and the lockdowns came on quickly, with organizations around the world forced to make quick and even rash decisions. Speed was of the essence, and issues like access authentication took a backseat to simply connecting new home-based workers so they could work.

With the panic largely subsiding, business leaders must now regroup to patch any holes that opened up and prepare for the new realities of business post-Covid — which without question means enabling and empowering a substantial remote workforce.

Adaptability, agility, and the ability to gather data and data sources in order to make smart decisions quickly will be the skill priorities successful companies will embrace. With a more permanently remote workforce, questions of security, communication, and collaboration — which ultimately tie back to your company’s long-term continuity and performance — move to the forefront in importance.

Do you have all elements in place to guarantee your company will thrive post-Covid? Or are there question marks?

On June 25th, ITWC CIO Jim Love will be joined by Workday Chief Technology Officer Archana Ramamoorthy for a one-hour discussion around managing change and engaging your workforce remotely, and how to achieve total visibility into your workforce and finances through a single source for data.

The main thrust of this webinar is around agility — the components that go into the building of a strong agile foundation that will serve the organization going forward through largely uncharted territory.