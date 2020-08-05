Phil Schiller steps down as Apple’s marketing vice-president

Apple announced yesterday that Phil Schiller, Apple’s long-time marketing lead, has stepped away from being Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide product marketing and has been named an Apple Fellow.

Schiller first joined Apple in 1987, the year Apple released the Apple IIe. Throughout his career, Schiller has worked alongside Steve Jobs and Tim Cook on the marketing of all major Apple products including Macs, Macbooks, iPhones and iPods. He was credited with the creation of the click wheel on the original iPod and, more recently, led the planning of Apple’s virtual Worldwide Developer Conference.

“I first started at Apple when I was 27, this year I turned 60 and it is time for some planned changes in my life,” said Schiller in an Apple blog post. “ I’ll keep working here as long as they will have me, I bleed six colours, but I also want to make some time in the years ahead for my family, friends, and a few personal projects I care deeply about.”

His role is now donned by Greg Joswiak, who’s had 20 years of experience with Apple’s product marketing. For the past four years, Joswiak worked alongside Schiller as the vice-president of Apple worldwide marketing.

Apple bestows the title of Fellow to recognize those who have made extinguished contributions to the company. As an Apple Fellow, Schiller will continue to provide guidance to the company.