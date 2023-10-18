SUBSCRIBE
18
0
Artificial IntelligenceLegislationPrivacy

Opposition still demands full wording of planned federal privacy, AI laws

Howard Solomon

Frustrated opposition MPs came within a whisker on Tuesday of, for a second time, delaying committee hearings on proposed privacy and AI legislation because the government still hasn’t tabled the full wording of proposed amendments.

Instead, the Industry committee demanded the amendments be delivered by Friday, and voted to go ahead with questioning senior staff from the Innovation department about the proposed C-27. But it took a vote by committee chair Joel Lightbound, a Liberal, to break a tie vote on a motion to have the committee adjourn testimony until the government tabled the amendments.

Seeing no support for another delay in the hearings, MPs then unanimously agreed to go ahead with Tuesday’s session — but they also demanded the final wording of proposed amendments by the end of the week. However, the go-head vote came after opposition members bitterly protested that they and witnesses may be discussing laws without the final wording.

Debate on adjournment chewed up 90 minutes of the planned two hours of questioning of Innovation department experts.

Opposition MPs are angry that Champagne said on Sept. 26 that the government would bring eight improvements to C-27. Committee members asked for more details. But when the full wording didn’t appear at the Sept. 28 hearing, the majority on the committee demanded Champagne give the full wording of the proposed amendments so witnesses could properly comment.

On Oct. 5, Champagne filed a letter with the committee with details.

But at Tuesday’s hearing, opposition MPs complained the exact wording of what would go in the laws was still missing.

While they voted to keep the hearings going, they unanimously voted that the government produce the full wording of proposed amendments to the privacy part of the legislation by Friday.

C-27 — which was introduced over a year ago — is vital legislation for the private sector because it updates the current private sector law, the Personal Information Protection and Privacy Act (PIPEDA), to create the new Consumer Privacy Protection Act (CPPA). It would allow a new privacy tribunal to levy millions of dollars in fines for not complying with the CPPA.

C-27 also introduces a new Artificial Intelligence and Data Act (AIDA) to regulate the use of high-impact AI systems. Canadians are demanding controls on AI, and the business community would welcome some oversight.

Champagne has agreed C-27 needs improvement. But opposition MPs don’t want to see close-to wording.

Champagne “had a week and a half to get three amendments [to the CPPA] done,” complained Conservative Rick Perkins, who proposed adjourning Tuesday’s hearing without hearing from the Industry department experts after they admitted Champagne’s Oct. 5 letter wasn’t the final wording. “How will a witness testify if we can’t see the legal wording?” Perkins asked.

“This is a train wreck for no reason,” added NDP MP Brian Masse.

Masse and Conservative Ryan Williams said they have had calls from scheduled witnesses wondering what they are going to testify on.

With committee members not willing to delay the hearings longer, they spent the last 30 minutes questioning the Innovation Department experts who helped shape the bill.

Meanwhile, federal Privacy Commissioner Phillipe Dufresne is scheduled to testify Thursday, after his Sept. 27 appearance was interrupted.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Howard Solomon
Howard Solomon
Currently a freelance writer, I'm the former editor of ITWorldCanada.com and Computing Canada. An IT journalist since 1997, I've written for several of ITWC's sister publications including ITBusiness.ca and Computer Dealer News. Before that I was a staff reporter at the Calgary Herald and the Brampton (Ont.) Daily Times. I can be reached at hsolomon [@] soloreporter.com
Previous article
CIOs must lead AI’s machine-human interface development: Gartner Peer Forum

Featured Articles

Related Tech News

Tech Jobs

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Tech Companies Hiring Right Now

Popular Stories This Week

ITWC Network

Follow Us

©

2023

IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.