OpenText announces Cloud Editions 22.4

OpenText has advanced its Project Titanium roadmap with the announcement of Cloud Editions 22.4 at OpenText World 2022. The new updates seek to further drive seamless integrated information management in the cloud and simplify experiences for customers facing disruptions like a distributed workforce, cyberattacks, changing customer expectations, and global regulatory shifts.
The company announced the following:
OpenText Content Cloud CE 22.4
- With the integration between Microsoft and OpenText Core Content, customers can open, save, edit, and co-author Microsoft Office documents directly within Core Content, helping boost productivity and maintain content integrity
- Introduction of Real Estate Management Business Scenario template in OpenText Extended ECM, designed to streamline management of globally dispersed real estate assets
- Integration of SAP S/4HANA Harmonized Document Management with OpenText Extended ECM to connect to SAP applications faster
- Enhancements to OpenText Axcelerate to manage the risks associated with eDiscovery and seeking to improve productivity for legal teams
Innovations in OpenText Business Network Cloud
- Collaborate with external partners and exchange documents using the new the new Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central Order to Cash Adapter Kit.
OpenText Experience Cloud CE 22.4
- Unified and targeted experience and communication across OpenText Exstream, OpenText TeamSite, OpenText Media Management, OpenText Experience CDP and OpenText Core Experience Insights.
- Enhancements to OpenText Exstream including an integration with Core signature, designed to facilitate document authorization and ack-end orchestration processes for channels like Push and SMS.
- Enhancements to OpenText TeamSite aimed at configuring tailored workspaces, combined with an integration with Google BigQuery, designed to provide web developers and content creators with real-time data processing, to drive more personalized experiences.
Security updates in CE 22.4
- CE 22.4 security updates seek to modernize forensic digital investigations and improve overall incident response with new cloud connectors for Facebook Messenger, Slack, and Microsoft 365 Archive.
- New ability to conduct Mac collections, designed to offer investigative support for users who have migrated from Windows to macOS.
- New ability to conduct off-VPN anomaly detection and manage custom automated response actions for enterprise customers
- Enhancements to OpenText Network Detection & Response, enabling collection of Packet Capture (PCAP) samples originating from any PCAP provider, designed to detect network intrusions and other suspicious activity.
OpenText Developer Cloud 22.4
- Developers can promote new applications and make updates to existing applications using Visual Studio (VS) Code Extensions with Application Life-cycle Management Service, simplifying deployment of service artifacts that have been built using VS Code.