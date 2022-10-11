OpenText announces Cloud Editions 22.4

OpenText has advanced its Project Titanium roadmap with the announcement of Cloud Editions 22.4 at OpenText World 2022. The new updates seek to further drive seamless integrated information management in the cloud and simplify experiences for customers facing disruptions like a distributed workforce, cyberattacks, changing customer expectations, and global regulatory shifts.

The company announced the following:

OpenText Content Cloud CE 22.4

Innovations in OpenText Business Network Cloud

Collaborate with external partners and exchange documents using the new the new Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central Order to Cash Adapter Kit.

OpenText Experience Cloud CE 22.4

Security updates in CE 22.4

CE 22.4 security updates seek to modernize forensic digital investigations and improve overall incident response with new cloud connectors for Facebook Messenger, Slack, and Microsoft 365 Archive.

New ability to conduct Mac collections, designed to offer investigative support for users who have migrated from Windows to macOS.

New ability to conduct off-VPN anomaly detection and manage custom automated response actions for enterprise customers

Enhancements to OpenText Network Detection & Response, enabling collection of Packet Capture (PCAP) samples originating from any PCAP provider, designed to detect network intrusions and other suspicious activity.

OpenText Developer Cloud 22.4