OpenText announces integration with Google Workspace; unveils updates to support modern work

On Wednesday, OpenText executive vice president and chief product officer, Muhi Majzoub unveiled a series of innovations to forward Project Titanium’s roadmap, and announced plans to integrate OpenText Core Content with Google Workspace to bolster cloud-driven remote and hybrid work.

“Intelligent, connected, responsible” were the bywords of Majzoub’s keynote on day 2 of OpenText World 2022. These are, he said, the driving forces of OpenText’s existing and new capabilities, geared towards underpinning the future of work, cyber resilience, developer’s creativity and more.

He zeroed in on OpenText’s developer cloud and API (Application Programming Interface), designed to bolster businesses’ multi-cloud strategy as they move to a remote and hybrid work model. “Titanium and our developer cloud will give you the ability to integrate these clouds easily and move information as needed, but also to leverage the intelligent core by bringing the important data and keeping it close to you,” he said.

The commitment to improve the hybrid work experience is echoed in the upcoming integration between OpenText Core Content and Google Workspace. For Seth Siciliano, head of Google Workspace, the integration will help customers access information management solutions securely in the cloud while using a suite of collaborative tools on Google Workspace and keeping a single source system of record.

“Most of our customers, whether they’re Google customers, OpenText customers, or other companies, they’re looking to access their information and derive insights to make actionable decisions, through single panes of glass, no longer wanting to search across different data repositories to find those insights, and take action on them,” says Siciliano.

OpenText is set to give more details on its latest integration with Google Cloud this week at Google Cloud Next.

Majzoub also announced the upcoming launch of OpenText Business Network for ESG, which builds on OpenText’s self-service capability to allow businesses to integrate their partners and suppliers into their network and have visibility over supply chain activities, adding new plans to monitor and reinforce partners’ ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) goals, as well as establishing an ethical supply chain, ensuring compliance and reinforcing security frameworks.

Security was another key topic for OpenText, as Majzoub announced “many, many other capabilities” aimed at protecting organizations from evolving cyberattacks without inhibiting productivity. He said, “we’ve adapted to new ways of security attacks, and added more intelligence and connectivity into our WebRoot and BrightCloud solution. And we’ve also created the ability to investigate cybersecurity incidents. And to get the business back up very, very quickly.”

“We have a great roadmap coming in the content cloud in the next two quarters,” he concluded. Besides the integration with Google Cloud, he announced upcoming FedRAMP (Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program) capabilities, and many other product integrations.