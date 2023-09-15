Montreal to host ALL IN 2023, dedicated to Canadian AI

This month, Canada’s artificial intelligence (AI) expertise will be on display as SCALE AI, Canada’s AI global innovation cluster, presents ALL IN 2023 both online and live at the Palais des congrès de Montréal. Over two days – Sept. 27 and 28 – it will feature more than 60 successful AI projects, and showcase Canada’s top 100 AI startups.

Co-organized with CEIMIA, Mila – Quebec AI Institute, and the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, the conference will bring together leading AI experts, members of the industry, startups, investors, and researchers, as well as many federal, provincial and municipal government stakeholders, to share their insights and explore how AI is transforming the Canadian economy. IT World Canada (ITWC) is proud to be a media sponsor.

“ALL IN is a world-class event showcasing real-life AI applications, services and solutions developed here at home,” said Julien Billot, CEO, SCALE AI. “These cutting-edge innovations will be adopted by companies around the world, transforming the way we do business.”

Organizers expect more than 1,400 on-site participants, including 300 members of foreign delegations, plus over 10,000 virtual attendees, who will hear from AI researchers and business executives about the use of AI and the challenges involved. Speakers will also address regulation and governance, and the fair, equitable, and responsible access to and use of the technology.

“ALL IN is not only a tribute to Canadian expertise in artificial intelligence, it’s also an opportunity to consolidate our position as a world leader in this promising and transformative field, whose opportunities we know how to seize,” said François-Philippe Champagne, Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, who will speak at the event. “That’s why our government is proud to support this event, which will enable us to establish partnerships, exchange knowledge and propel the next wave of artificial intelligence innovation in Canada.”

The agenda includes panels describing how AI is transforming various industries, including aerospace, manufacturing, healthcare, construction, retail, and more. Speakers will also discuss multiple facets of the responsible use of AI, and will look at the future of work in the age of AI. And, of course privacy, fairness, and diversity will also be addressed, as will the infrastructure required to create and use AI models (ITWC CIO Jim Love will moderate two infrastructure panels). Finally, a panel will examine regulatory issues, both in Canada and internationally.

“As AI continues to advance at a rapid pace, it is our responsibility to ensure that its development is done responsibly,” noted Yoshua Bengio, founder and scientific director, Mila. “ALL IN is an opportunity to address the complex issues of ethics, transparency, and fairness.”