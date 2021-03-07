Microsoft’s updated script checks for Exchange vulnerabilities

Cybersecurity agencies around the world continue to press IT departments with Microsoft Exchange running on-prem to immediately update their severs or disconnect them from the internet as more reports emerge that recently-discovered vulnerabilities have been exploited by a threat actor in many countries.

On Saturday Microsoft released an updated script that scans Exchange log files for indicators of compromise associated with the vulnerabilities disclosed on March 2.

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said there has been “widespread domestic and international exploitation of these vulnerabilities,” and strongly recommends organizations run the Microsoft tool, called, Test-ProxyLogon.ps1 script as soon as possible to help determine if their systems are compromised.

In Canada, the federal government’s Canadian Centre for Cyber Security updated its alert to cautions that neither interim nor recommended patching solutions fully protect systems that have been previously compromised. Exchange systems should be disconnected from the internet and thoroughly analyzed before patching.

Microsoft has stated the following versions and cumulative updates (CU) to Exchange must be installed prior to the security update.

Exchange Server 2010 (update requires SP 3 or any SP 3 RU – this is a Defense in Depth update)

Exchange Server 2013 (update requires CU 23)

Exchange Server 2016 (update requires CU 19 or CU 18)

Exchange Server 2019 (update requires CU 8 or CU 7)

The latest information is available on Microsoft’s blog.

Would you recommend this article? 0 0

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!

We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.



Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note → , Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Sponsor: CanadianCIO

A SURVIVAL GUIDE BY CLAUDIO SILVESTRI, VICE-PRESIDENT AND CIO, NAV CANADA