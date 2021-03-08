Hashtag Trending, March 8, 2021 – Another global cybersecurity crisis; 100TB hard drives; Digital accessibility

Another day, another global cybersecurity crisis, Seagate’s latest product roadmap teases a 100TB hard disc drive arriving by 2030, and a story about a legally blind man’s lawsuit against Dell sparks a discussion about website accessibility.

It’s all the tech news that’s popular right now. Welcome to Hashtag Trending! It’s Friday, March 5, and I’m your host Alex Coop

Thousands of U.S. businesses, government agencies and schools are believed to have been hit with a cyberattack by suspected Chinese hackers. The Wall Street Journal says early estimates of total worldwide infected victims were in the tens of thousands. But one source told the publication that more than 250,000 customers could be at risk. The motives behind the attack remain unclear, but experts say there’s a good chance the hackers netted some high-value espionage targets during the digital raid. A series of four flaws in Microsoft’s Exchange software allows hackers to break into email accounts and read messages without authorization. It even lets them install unauthorized software. You can read a lot more about these vulnerabilities at ITWorldCanada.com. [Twitter]

====

Don’t you hate running out of storage? Well, Seagate says you’ll be filling up 100TB hard disc drives by 2030. During a recent unveiling of the company’s product and technology roadmaps, Seagate explained how it will have to adopt new heat-assisted magnetic recording technologies to hit capacity targets in addition to the higher performance. Both solid-state and hard disk drives play a huge role in helping manage the explosion of data generated across data centres, personal computers and mobile devices.

====

A legally blind man who cannot see “faces or text” is suing Dell, claiming the tech giant is violating federal accessibility laws by running an improperly formatted website. The Register is reporting that the lawsuit filed last week in a Massachusetts federal court alleges that it’s harder for visually impaired people to interact with Dell’s platforms than it is for sighted users, which violates several equal access requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The plaintiff had attempted to access Dell.com both using JAWS 2020, a screenreading software made by Freedom Scientific for Windows, as well as iOS’s built-in VoiceOver screenreading software on his iPhone. But due to the website’s limitations, the lawsuit claims this made it “impossible for Plaintiff to make a certain financing selection for one of its products. Dell provided the Register with a brief statement, noting it couldn’t comment on pending litigation, but that “We are committed to creating an accessible customer experience and one that continually evolves and improves.”

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Add us to your Alexa Flash Briefing or your Google Home daily briefing. Make sure to sign up for our Daily IT Wire Newsletter to get all the news that matters directly in your mailbox every day. I’m Alex Coop, thanks for listening!

Would you recommend this article? 0 0

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!

We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.



Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note → , Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Sponsor: LG

New technologies can ease the burden on IT departments while enhancing productivity and satisfaction for the end users they serve.