Microsoft to cease sales of Windows 10 licenses

Microsoft is continuing its push for Windows 11 adoption with its quiet announcement that it will cease to sell Windows 10 licenses on Jan. 31, although the operating system will continue to be supported with security updates until Oct. 14, 2025.

The news was revealed in a two-line statement that now appears on the Windows 10 download pages.

After Jan. 31, Windows 10 licenses will only be available from third parties such as Amazon or other resellers offering OEM licenses.

This move comes just weeks after all support for Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 8.1 was terminated.