SUBSCRIBE
21
0
Channel StrategyCompaniesSoftware

Microsoft to cease sales of Windows 10 licenses

Lynn Greiner
Windows 10 logo

Microsoft is continuing its push for Windows 11 adoption with its quiet announcement that it will cease to sell Windows 10 licenses on Jan. 31, although the operating system will continue to be supported with security updates until Oct. 14, 2025.

The news was revealed in a two-line statement that now appears on the Windows 10 download pages.

After Jan. 31, Windows 10 licenses will only be available from third parties such as Amazon or other resellers offering OEM licenses.

This move comes just weeks after all support for Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 8.1 was terminated.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner has been interpreting tech for businesses for over 20 years and has worked in the industry as well as writing about it, giving her a unique perspective into the issues companies face. She has both IT credentials and a business degree.
Previous article
Good news-bad news scenario for Ericsson, firm’s latest financials reveal
Next article
Federal funding announced to develop the quantum computer of tomorrow

Related Tech News

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Featured Reads

Popular Stories This Week

ITWC Network

Follow Us

©

2023

IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.