Thursday, January 13, 2022
SUBSCRIBE
63
0
InfrastructureSoftware

Microsoft pulls Windows Server updates causing domain controller boot loops, Hyper-V issues

Lynn Greiner
Image by Aquir via GettyImages.ca

January’s Patch Tuesday left many Windows Server admins in a very bad place: domain controllers in boot loops, unavailable ReFS volumes, and Hyper-V refusing to start.

BleepingComputer reports that admins described domain controllers on all versions of Windows  entering boot loops as the LSASS.exe process consumed all CPU resources and crashed the system, which automatically then restarted.

It also notes that, at least on Windows Server 2012 R2, the Hyper-V hypervisor will not start, which causes virtual machine launches to fail. It says other unverified reports have reported the problem on newer versions of Windows Server.

The third issue is that Windows Resilient File System (ReFS) volumes are no longer accessible or are seen as RAW (unformatted) after installing the updates. NTFS volumes are not affected.

So far, the only fix for these issues is to uninstall the entire update package, removing not only the problem fixes, but any security updates also included in it.

Microsoft says it is aware of the issues and is investigating.

Update: BleepingComputer now reports that the company has pulled the updates; they are KB5009624 for Windows Server 2012 R2, KB5009557 for Windows Server 2019, and KB5009555 for Windows Server 2022.

We will update this story when further information is available.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note →

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner has been interpreting tech for businesses for over 20 years and has worked in the industry as well as writing about it, giving her a unique perspective into the issues companies face. She has both IT credentials and a business degree.
Previous articleHashtag Trending Jan. 13 – Celebrity promotes cryptocurrency; Mozilla tracks Facebook; YouTube and fake news
Next articleProtest by open source developer raises questions about compensation, and ethics

CES 2022

After being all-digital last year, the Consumer Electronics Show is back in Las Vegas for 2022. Find all the latest news and announcements from the showroom floor at CES 2022.

CES 2022 NEWS COVERAGE

Related Tech News

Popular Stories This Week

ITWorldcanada.com is the leading Canadian online resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises. IT World Canada creates daily news content, produces a daily newsletter and features IT professionals who blog on topics of industry interest.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

Produced by ITWC publishers of ChannelDailyNews.com, ITbusiness.ca and DirectionInformatique.com

Recommended for you
Careers

National Bank of Canada teams up with BMC to go digital

Mandy Kovacs - 0