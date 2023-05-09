SUBSCRIBE
204
0
CompaniesGovernment & Public SectorLegislation

Meta promises not to make the same mistakes in Canada it did in Australia

Ashee Pamma
Source: NPR/Getty

Yesterday, Meta promised to not make the same mistakes in Canada that it made in Australia, after the Canadian Heritage committee members questioned whether it would take critical information off its platforms if Bill C-18 is passed.

In February 2021, Facebook blocked news content after the Australian government passed similar legislation intended to protect smaller news publishers. The ban on news was reversed a week later, following talks with the government.

Facebook’s decision to ban Australian news was widely criticized, notably because it restricted some government health department and emergency services pages. 

The chaotic news takedown, one MP stated, was carefully planned over months, as he referred to the whistleblower documents revealed by a Wall Street Journal report in May last year. Meta, at the time, publicly stated that restricting critical information was “inadvertent”. 

Nonetheless, Meta’s head of public policy for Canada, Rachel Curran, acknowledged during the meeting that mistakes were made in Australia; “The way Australia unfolded was not ideal. There were some technical errors made in the way that we removed news from our platform. We fully intend that those errors will not be made in the Canadian context. We’re going to make sure that we’re fully transparent with Canadians and parliamentarians as we move towards news removal, if we’re forced to do that.”

Curran also noted that Meta has not created a special team of product staff and engineers “to deal with the content blocking scheme” in Canada, nor have they been asked to “sign NDAs in an unprecedented way”, as was revealed in Australia.

However, NDP MP Peter Julian insisted that Meta “is not reassuring us today”, and called Facebook’s move to block emergency services in Australia “reprehensible”.

Liberal MP Anthony Housefather added that, according to the whistleblower documents, Facebook deliberately ignored error signals that could have paused the takedown in Australia, and for the first time in its history did not develop a list of sensitive accounts before activating the Australian takedown which threatened Covid-19 vaccine rollouts and responses to wildfires.

Nick Clegg, Meta’s president of global affairs, maintained in a statement that Bill C-18 is not a replication of what happened in Australia. “The laws are different in important respects – and C-18 will go further than the Australian legislation. First, the Australian code doesn’t apply to Meta because we haven’t been designated by the Treasurer there. If we do end up being designated and forced to pay publishers, we will be faced with the same difficult choice we are making in Canada.”

Further, Curran explained that the Canadian legislation, unlike in Australia, does not allow for any kind of discussions or a process to unfold after the legislation is passed, adding that Meta has proposed an amendment that it not be automatically designated under Bill C-18 and to allow discussions to take place.

These discussions, or “short term compromise,” are what led to the reversal of the ban in Australia, Curran noted.

Housefather went on to ask whether Meta is affirming “under oath that Meta in no way will impede Canadians’ access to information that is fundamental for their health and safety,” to which Curran said, “we don’t take down pages we don’t mean to and that do not fit the definition of news.”

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Ashee Pamma
Ashee Pamma
Ashee is a writer for ITWC. She completed her degree in Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. She hopes to become a columnist after further studies in Journalism. You can email her at [email protected]
Previous article
Dell announces three new AI/ML managed services
Next article
Coffee Briefing May 9 – CWTA announces rebrand; Government of Canada launches electricity council ; Air Canada and Bell team up; and more

Related Tech News

Tech Jobs

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Tech Companies Hiring Right Now

Popular Stories This Week

ITWC Network

Follow Us

©

2023

IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.