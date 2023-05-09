Coffee Briefing May 9 – CWTA announces rebrand; Government of Canada launches electricity council ; Air Canada and Bell team up; and more

Coffee Briefings are timely deliveries of the latest ITWC headlines, interviews, and podcasts. Today’s Coffee Briefing is delivered by IT World Canada’s editorial team!

Missed last week’s Coffee Briefing? We’ve got you covered.

Canadian Wireless Telecommunications Association announces rebrand

The Canadian Wireless Telecommunications Association (CWTA), has announced it is changing its name to the Canadian Telecommunications Association (CTA) in order to reflect its expanded purpose in the telecommunications industry.

The association represents companies that provide wireless services and products, and oversees wireless issues, trends, and developments in Canada.

With its new name, the association seeks to promote the importance of both wireless and wireline telecommunications to Canada’s economic growth, and highlight the investments by organizations tasked to deliver internet and mobile wireless services to Canadians.

The rebrand also includes a new logo (above) to represent the latest chapter – expanded coverage of wireless and wireline services in Canada – in the association’s nearly 50 year-long history.

“Canada’s future depends on connectivity,” said chief executive officer (CEO) Rob Ghiz, “Our members are committed to ensuring that Canadians continue to enjoy world-class telecommunications services that are the cornerstone of Canada’s digital economy and an important contributor to the social fabric of our country.”

Alongside its new expanded role, the association said it will continue to administer existing initiatives such as the Mobile Giving Foundation Canada, Canadian Common Short Codes, and wirelessaccessibility.ca.

Cellular One partners with Toronto-based Optiva

U.S. based provider of mobile technology and wireless communications Cellular One has partnered with Optiva, a provider of revenue management software for telcos, to support the modernization of its network.

Specifically, Optiva’s BSS platform will support Cellular One’s digital transformation initiatives such as the transition of its subscribers to Voice over LTE (VoLTE) service for both in-network and roaming coverage.

“Optiva BSS Platform will help make continued access to mobile data, voice, text and internet available for our customers,” said Eugene O’Shaughnessy, CTO of Cellular One. “It will enable families, organizations and public safety officials to stay connected and access critical resources such as telehealth, online education and financial services,”

The launch of the VoLTE technology will help Cellular One monetize 4G and 5G services and offer flexible policy rate plans, better network coverage and enhanced mobile experience for subscribers, Optiva said in a release.

Government of Canada launches new council to accelerate development of clean electricity systems

Last week, Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources, Jonathan Wilkinson, launched the Canada Electricity Advisory Council, an independent body of 19 experts tasked with advising the government on actions needed to achieve 2035 and 2050 net-zero emissions goals pertaining to electricity.

The council will provide the government with counsel that could shape the investments in the electricity sector announced in Budget 2023, including a 15 percent tax credit for non-emitting electricity generation, and C$20 billion in low-cost financing from the Canada Infrastructure Bank, among others.

“Canada’s clean grid is already a competitive advantage — it helped us land the Volkswagen deal. And to ensure that we can continue to attract investment and create more good, middle-class jobs, we need to keep increasing the supply of reliable, clean and affordable power right across Canada,” said Wilkinson.

The Council will work in conjunction with other bodies advising the Government of Canada on climate and energy-related matters, such as the Net-Zero Advisory Body.

Following a one year term, the council will deliver a report outlining its recommendations to the government.

Bell and Air Canada team up to offer in-flight Wi-Fi services

Air Canada and Bell have announced a multi-year partnership to offer in-flight Wi-Fi services to Aeroplan members, as well as to newcomers and visitors to Canada.

Starting May 15, all Aeroplan members will be able to send and receive text-based messages via onboard Wi-Fi using popular messaging apps including Apple’s iMessage, WhatsApp, and Messenger, on all Wi-Fi equipped aircraft across Air Canada’s fleet, including Air Canada Rouge and Air Canada Express flights.

This benefit will also be available to strategic partner airline loyalty members, including customers of United MileagePlus, Lufthansa Group Miles & More, and Emirates Skywards, when their account numbers are associated with an Air Canada booking.

Further, newcomers and visitors to Canada will receive complimentary mobile SIM cards for select inbound international flights that they can activate in flight to stay connected.

The companies say this partnership will enable more areas of collaboration and customer benefit, including the development of Aeroplan promotional rewards and the expansion of Live TV on flights to the U.S., expected later this summer.

Improving acquires Jump Analytics to strengthen its market presence

Texas-based software development company Improving announced last week that it is acquiring Jump Analytics, a Vancouver-based provider of advanced analytics and corporate performance management services.

Jump Analytics’ team will remain intact and will have access to the full range of services provided by Improving‘s collective offerings.

“This strategic move will greatly enhance our capabilities and enable us to provide even better service to our customers,” stated Curtis Hite, CEO of Improving. “We are excited to welcome the talented team from this company and look forward to working together to achieve our shared goals.”

Jump Analytics delivers solutions in over 20 industries, including utilities, mining, oil and gas, manufacturing, retail, and life sciences.

Improving says that its clients will find the availability of powerful tools and technology easier than ever as the explosion of data use continues and data analytics become increasingly important.

More to explore

CIQ Mountain launch targeted at IT execs in need of reducing complexity

CIQ, the company behind Rocky Linux, Thursday added a new service to its portfolio, which it said is aimed at enhancing how organizations manage complex software infrastructure and solutions.

Meta threatens to end news content in Canada if Bill C-18 is passed

Today, Meta’s president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, unveiled Meta’s position on the Online News Act, Bill C-18 in an opening statement he was planning to make at a Canadian Heritage committee meeting, before he refused to appear.

Data teams are looking to hire this year, Canadian data industry report reveals

Despite the numerous rounds of layoffs in the tech scene, most companies and their data teams are intending to grow in 2023, with 67 per cent of data teams in Canada hiring, a new study by Hello World Recruitment, a data engineer, data scientist and data analyst recruitment company headquartered in Toronto, reveals.

Former Uber CSO sentenced to probation for data breach cover-up

Former Uber Technologies chief security officer (CSO) Joseph Sullivan was sentenced to probation Thursday for trying to cover up a 2016 data breach and theft of tens of millions of customer records, the Associated Press said.

Constellation Software hit by cyber attack, some personal information stolen

Toronto-based Constellation Software Inc. said in a statement that on Wednesday it was subject to what it calls a “cyber-security incident that impacted a limited number of its IT infrastructure systems.”

Shopify lays off 20 per cent of staff, sells logistics division to Flexport

Popular Ottawa-based ecommerce company Shopify announced in a staff memo yesterday that it is laying off 20 per cent of its workforce and selling its logistics division to California-based supply chain management company, Flexport.

Channel Bytes May 5, 2023 – Register for the ITWC Digital & Leadership Conference; Applian announces new partner program; Bell to acquire FX Innovation; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

Listen to the latest episode of Hashtag Trending

Hashtag Trending May 9- Warren Buffet raises concerns about AI; Facebook no longer cool; Greek students may have found a way to make processors that are 50 times faster

Listen to the latest episode of Cybersecurity Today

Cyber Security Today, May 8, 2023 – Sheriff’s office pays a $1 million ransom, American health records provider hacked, and more

Listen to the latest episode of Hashtag Tendances

If you live in Québec, or prefer to consume the latest technology news in French, our sister publication Direction Informatique has you covered. Follow them on Twitter as well.