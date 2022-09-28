Leadership Coaches Weigh in on the New World of Work

The world of work was already changing before the pandemic, but COVID accelerated

trends ranging from staff burnout and mental health issues to a need for engagement

and concern for the planet. While some leaders cling to the notion that things will return

to the old ‘normal’, most are committed to finding a new way forward.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For advice on navigating the changing workplace, ITWC CIO Jim Love abandoned the

usual one-on-one interview format of ITWC’s podcast series Leadership in the Digital Enterprise, instead assembling a panel of three executive coaches: Julie Foxcroft, Dr.

Jennifer Card, and Lorene Phillips. “This is the perfect team to address areas of

uncertainty,” said Love, “and there’s a real need. I think most of us have more questions

than we have answers.”

An Unpopular Decision

Love seeded the panel discussion by relating the story of a CIO who has struggled to

keep his company responsive and collaborative over the past couple of years. Although

this individual was looking forward to getting his staff back in the office, he understood

the attraction of remote work, so thought he would split the difference by asking people

to return to the office for just three days a week. His decision did not go over well,

prompting Love to ask his panelists how this CIO could have been so unprepared for

the reaction to his hybrid work announcement.

“I don’t think that’s unusual,” noted Julie Foxcroft a Leadership Coach and Wellbeing

Advocate with over 25 years of corporate experience. “We make a lot of assumptions

about what people will like and this is where it becomes super important to take the time

to engage in conversations and experiment before making big proclamations about the

way work should be.”

Adjusting Expectations

Building on Foxcroft’s point, Dr. Jennifer Card stressed the importance of listening to

what people want in order to map out what this new non-normal is going to look like.

“We have this rush to want to get back to the way things were and I think that we have

to reset that expectation,” said Card, founder of EQ @ HQ Consulting and a former

employee engagement leader. “If we can actually expect things to not be normal, it will

help us engage with whatever comes next.”

Finding a Balance

As a former (re)insurance executive turned founder of Clarendon Wallace, a corporate

and executive coaching and leadership consulting firm, Lorene Phillips agreed that active listening is key to navigating the bumps in return-to-the-office plans. She admits

that it won’t be easy to find a balance between remote work and actual face time in the

office – which she sees as having premium value – but cautions against causing anxiety

by summoning staff back to the office without first smoothing the way. “It’s how you go about doing it that will affect the buy-in,” she said.

Foxcroft’s biggest concern is when organizations over rotate to trying to please their

talent and create ideal work conditions, only to rotate back in the other direction when

they are about to miss hitting business goals. “It shouldn’t be an ‘either/or’

conversation,” she said. “It shouldn’t place all the burden on the employee and it

shouldn’t put it all on the employer. We need to look at rethinking all of our work and it needs to be an ‘and’ conversation, not one or the other, because both are possible.”

Understanding Boundaries and Sharing Outcomes

Card concurred that there is no room for ‘command and control’ leadership in the new

workplace, yet acknowledged that empowering workers must be balanced with

accountability and responsibility. “Understanding what your boundaries are as an

organization, as a leader, as a team member, and as an individual may help,” she said.

“I think people will respect realistic boundaries that makes sense to the system if you

are clear about why you are setting them.”

Love’s three guests were optimistic about the ability to hold on to good things that came

from the global pandemic – the heightened concern for psychological health, greater

flexibility in working conditions, extended support for diversity and inclusion, and keener

attention to employee engagement. On the subject of moving teams forward, Phillips

encouraged leaders to admit they don’t have all the answers and invite their people to

help find solutions. “It seems a little bit like giving up the power, but I don’t think you’re really giving it up,” she said. “I think you’re just spreading the power so that everyone can share jointly in the outcome.”