KPMG launches search for Canada’s leading tech entrepreneur

Once again this year, KPMG is looking for the best Canadian technology entrepreneur, and invites start-ups to compete for the title of Canadian Technology Innovator of the Year and have the opportunity to compete against their peers on a global scale.

The competition is open to Canadian entrepreneurs who can demonstrate to a panel of industry professionals that they have developed innovative technologies, established business models, and have the potential to scale up globally.

“The search is on for technology disruptors and influencers who are helping to reshape the world with their ideas,” says Sunil Mistry, partner, Enterprise and Technology, Media and Telecommunications at KPMG. “Whether your start-up is tech-enabled, tech-led, or tech-driven, we encourage you to take advantage of this extraordinary opportunity to take your business to the next level. It’s a simple way to make important connections and gain recognition among some of the most trusted advisors, industry leaders, and influencers in Canada.”

Shortlisted applicants will have the opportunity to be recognized as one of Canada’s most successful technology innovators, and participate in exclusive networking opportunities among industry specialists and influencers, and private equity investors.

The competition is to be held in three phases between May and August: country-level semi-finals, country-level finals, and global finals. The winner of the Canadian Tech Innovator competition will compete against the winners from other participating countries in the global finals later this year, where they will pitch their growth plans to an international judging panel and receive global recognition in the KPMG Private Enterprise’s “2022 Winners Report”.

The contest is open to legal residents of Canada who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory of residence, who are not associates, employees or contractors of KPMG LLP or in any way affiliated with the Competition. Applications are now open and close on June 27, 2022.