Friday, May 27, 2022
SUBSCRIBE
64
0
CompaniesEmerging Tech

KPMG launches search for Canada’s leading tech entrepreneur

Renaud Larue-Langlois

Once again this year, KPMG is looking for the best Canadian technology entrepreneur, and invites start-ups to compete for the title of Canadian Technology Innovator of the Year and have the opportunity to compete against their peers on a global scale.

The competition is open to Canadian entrepreneurs who can demonstrate to a panel of industry professionals that they have developed innovative technologies, established business models, and have the potential to scale up globally.

“The search is on for technology disruptors and influencers who are helping to reshape the world with their ideas,” says Sunil Mistry, partner, Enterprise and Technology, Media and Telecommunications at KPMG. “Whether your start-up is tech-enabled, tech-led, or tech-driven, we encourage you to take advantage of this extraordinary opportunity to take your business to the next level. It’s a simple way to make important connections and gain recognition among some of the most trusted advisors, industry leaders, and influencers in Canada.”

Shortlisted applicants will have the opportunity to be recognized as one of Canada’s most successful technology innovators, and participate in exclusive networking opportunities among industry specialists and influencers, and private equity investors.

The competition is to be held in three phases between May and August: country-level semi-finals, country-level finals, and global finals. The winner of the Canadian Tech Innovator competition will compete against the winners from other participating countries in the global finals later this year, where they will pitch their growth plans to an international judging panel and receive global recognition in the KPMG Private Enterprise’s “2022 Winners Report”.

The contest is open to legal residents of Canada who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory of residence, who are not associates, employees or contractors of KPMG LLP or in any way affiliated with the Competition. Applications are now open and close on June 27, 2022.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note →

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Renaud Larue-Langlois
Renaud Larue-Langlois
Previous articleCyber Security Today, May 27, 2022 – Another warning to app developers, and an alleged leader of a business email compromise gang is arrested
Next articleTelus invests $28 million to roll out PureFibre and 5G networks across various municipalities in Quebec

Related Tech News

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Popular Stories This Week

ITWorldcanada.com is the leading Canadian online resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises. IT World Canada creates daily news content, produces a daily newsletter and features IT professionals who blog on topics of industry interest.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

Produced by ITWC publishers of ChannelDailyNews.com, ITbusiness.ca and DirectionInformatique.com