Friday, May 27, 2022
SUBSCRIBE

Cyber Security Today, May 27, 2022 – Another warning to app developers, and an alleged leader of a business email compromise gang is arrested

Howard Solomon
Hosted by Howard Solomon
Security

Another warning to app developers, and an alleged leader of a business email compromise gang is arrested.

Welcome to Cyber Security Today. It’s Friday May 27th, 2022. I’m Howard Solomon, contributing reporter on cybersecurity for ITWorldCanada.com.

Cyb er Security Today on Amazon Alexa Cyber Security Today on Google Podcasts Subscribe to Cyber Security Today on Apple Podcasts

Another warning is going out to software developers using open-source packages after more compromised code was found. According to researchers at Sonatype, compromised versions of the popular package called ‘ctx’ began appearing in the Python language PyPI registry this week. Developers using ‘ctx’ in their applications should check if they have an infected version. In addition, someone has created a fork of the PHP language package called ‘phpass’ found in the GitHub repository. The purpose of both compromises would be to steal passwords. On Monday I told listeners that a malicious package in the PyPI with a similar name to the legitimate package called PyKafka had been found. Again, these incidents stress the importance for developers to check the validity of any components they download for inclusions in their apps.

Police in Nigeria have arrested a man they say is behind a gang running international business email compromise scams. It’s the latest move under what police call Operation Delilah to fight these types of scams, which usually trick employees into wiring money to a bank account controlled by crooks. Researchers at Palo Alto Networks noted that 11 alleged members of this gang were arrested in December. At the time the alleged leader fled Nigeria. However, he was arrested trying to get back into the country.

Wanna download a cracked video game or pirated movie? You can, but the odds are you’ll also be hacked. The latest example comes from researchers at Red Canary, who found malware that hijacks victims’ browsers in such phony files. Why? So victims will be redirected from wherever they want to go to advertising websites. The lesson: You get what you pay for. Only in this case if you pay for nothing, you may get trouble.

That’s it for now — but remember later today the Week in Review edition will be out. Guest Terry Cutler of Cyology Labs will join me to discuss the latest move by the Conti ransomware gang.

Follow Cyber Security Today on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or add us to your Flash Briefing on your smart speaker.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note →

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Howard Solomon
Howard Solomon
Currently a freelance writer, I'm the former editor of ITWorldCanada.com and Computing Canada. An IT journalist since 1997, I've written for several of ITWC's sister publications including ITBusiness.ca and Computer Dealer News. Before that I was a staff reporter at the Calgary Herald and the Brampton (Ont.) Daily Times. I can be reached at hsolomon [@] soloreporter.com
Previous articleHashtag Trending May 27 – Twitter shareholders sues Elon Musk; Amazon rejects worker wellbeing suggestions; and FTC fines Twitter
Next articleKPMG launches search for Canada’s leading tech entrepreneur

Cyber Security Today Podcast

Google
Apple
Spotify
Load more

Popular Stories This Week

ITWorldcanada.com is the leading Canadian online resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises. IT World Canada creates daily news content, produces a daily newsletter and features IT professionals who blog on topics of industry interest.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

Produced by ITWC publishers of ChannelDailyNews.com, ITbusiness.ca and DirectionInformatique.com