ITWC scores big at COPAs with 4 gold

The Canadian Online Publishing Awards looked a little different this year as it went virtual, but it still featured webinars, networking opportunities, and several gold certificates with IT World Canada’s name on it.

ITWC walked home with four gold awards at this year’s COPAs, and even nabbed a silver for good measure.

The complete list of awards is below:

Gold – Best Blog Column: This award went to the Understanding Canadian cybersecurity laws series penned by Melissa Lukings, JD Candidate, Faculty of Law, University of New Brunswick (UNB) Dr. Arash Habibi Lashkari, Assistant Professor and Research Coordinator, Canadian Institute for Cybersecurity (CIC), University of New Brunswick (UNB). Part 1 of their series can be read here.

Gold – Best Industry Feature: Tom Li’s feature on rural connectivity and the challenges associated with the rise in streaming during the pandemic earned another Gold. That story can be read here.

Gold – Best Investigative Article or Series: Editor Alex Coop’s deep dive into the quiet devastation some municipalities are facing in the fight against ransomware earned another gold. Check out the story here.

Gold – Best Video Content: As part of our MapleSec event, this video called “A Real Canadian Guide to Cybersecurity” nabbed ITWC’s fourth gold award of the night. Watch the video here!

Silver – Best Interactive/Infographic Story: With the help of Esri Canada, Channel Daily News’ (one of ITWC’s sister publications) produced this handy infographic to visualize the channel partner ecosystem in Canada. View the dashboard here.

We want to thank all of our readers, event sponsors, and COPA judges for all of their support.

