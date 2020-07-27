ITWC Morning Briefing, July 27, 2020 – Good ol’ fashioned news roundup

To keep up with the firehose of news and press releases, we’ve decided to deliver some extra news to you on the side every Monday and Thursday morning. Some of it is an extension of our own reporting that didn’t make its way into a story, while others might be content we’ve bookmarked for later reading and thought of sharing with you. We’re doing a similar thing at Channel Daily News – check it out here. You can also view our previous ITWC Morning Briefing here. Today’s briefing is delivered by ITWC editorial director Alex Coop.

Fresh from being dumped by Cupertino, Intel really didn’t need the delay to its 7nm process that was announced at the end of last week. (You can also check out today’s CDN Morning Briefing for an exclusive interview with Intel’s channel lead for the Americas, Hugues Morin).

Enterprise Connect is officially going virtual from Aug.3-6. According to the conference’s website, the virtual event will feature four days of sessions, access to the leading vendors and service providers, and opportunities to network with your peers—all in an “AI-driven digital environment that’ll help you find and connect with the people, vendors, and experiences you’re looking for.” More details here.

The first half of 2020 will go down in history as one of the most tumultuous times in living memory. With little notice, this culminated in many businesses having to shift a large proportion of their workforce to a home working model. The dramatic nature of this shift was illustrated by feedback gathered in a recent study from Freedom Dynamics in association with Cisco. A link to the research results can be found here. Some of the survey’s top takeaways:

IT and business professionals rose to the challenge and pulled off the implementation of a 4.7x increase in the level of home working, sometimes in a matter of days.

58 per cent of respondents said people are actually using technology that was already available to them but previously rejected or ignored.

Employee well-being and improved employee engagement are expected to increase and remain a long-term emphasis for businesses by 47 and 56 per cent, respectively.

According to Freedom Dynamics, the research referred to in this report was designed and executed as three separate but linked studies. The first was a global research study (13 countries, 8 industries) in which 1,500 senior managers were interviewed on the topic of workplace transformation. Additionally, this research (completed February 2020), has been published separately in the form of a report entitled “Safe and Effective Home Working”, and an online maturity assessment tool available via https://futureofwork.webex.com. In May/June 2020, 100 of the participants taking part in the original study were called back to survey them on their experiences and lessons learned from their response to the Covid-19 pandemic. In parallel with this, 11 deep-dive qualitative interviews were conducted with senior managers on the same topic, allowing them to express their thoughts and feelings in their own words. The ‘participant quotes’ presented in this report stem from these discussions.

Earlier this year, ITWC and WISECRA reached out to the technology community and asked for nominations of individuals who deserved to be recognized as one of the Top Women in Cyber Security. The response was overwhelming. In 90 days we had more than 170 nominations. Read more about our 20 winners!

Contrary to many predictions, the on-premises data centre is not on its deathbed. Register for: “On-prem infrastructure is not dead”

Trend Micro Canada announced the opening of its first Canadian data centre last week.

L’entreprise lavalloise Terranova Security a récemment annoncé la bonification de son contenu de formation en sensibilisation à la sécurité pour l’adapter complètement aux appareils mobiles.

Direction Informatique is one of ITWC’s sister publications based in Quebec. If you have any pitches or something neat happening in the Montreal area you want to let us know about, don’t hesitate to contact the publication’s editor Catherine Morin at cmoring@itwc.ca

Last October, Commvault introduced its Metallic software as a service (SaaS) backup and recovery solutions for the midmarket in the U.S. About six weeks ago, the service came to Canada, and at the company’s FutureReady virtual conference last week, it provided an update on its evolution.

Twitter actively exploring additional ways to make money from its users, including by considering a subscription model, CEO Jack Dorsey said last week.

Here is a perspective on technology that doesn’t get talked about enough.

I thought I would share how I, as someone who is visually impaired use my iPhone.☺️ pic.twitter.com/wPI9smOIq0 — Kristy Viers 🦯 (@Kristy_Viers) July 26, 2020

What would Cisco look like today without Chuck?

Today marks @ChuckRobbins 5-year anniversary as CEO of @Cisco. Thank you for your vision, transparency and commitment to social change. The future really IS ours! #WeAreCisco #LoveWhereYouWork #leadership — Mark Dodds (@markedodds) July 26, 2020

A handy graphic about the foreign cyber threats facing Canada.

Threat actors may try to access valuable information through the 4 Gates of Economic Security:

➡️ Imports/exports

➡️investments

➡️knowledge

➡️licences#ProtectCdnresearch pic.twitter.com/hQEHKbzMBx — CSIS Canada (@csiscanada) July 22, 2020

For cyber criminals, COVID-19 means an opportunity to make more money. McAfee recently launched this dashboard giving us a live look at the malicious COVID-19-related malware.

Check this out. This is cool. @McAfee has a COVID-19 Thread Dashboard. What a clever implementation!https://t.co/ICbE7ib4Te — Frank Dickson (@fdickson777) July 22, 2020

Will this make its way into some kind of subscription package in the future?