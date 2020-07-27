Hashtag Trending – iPhone 11s in India; Windows 95 PC inside Minecraft; Siemens doubles down on WFH

Apple shifts some of its manufacturing to India, a new mod allows players to run Windows 95 PC inside Minecraft, and multinational conglomerate Siemens is doubling down on its work from home policies.

Well, it’s official: Apple is building iPhone 11s in southern India. The move comes as Apple has been looking to shift some of its manufacturing away from China amid US-China trade war and disruptions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Apple already assembles two other models in India — the iPhone XR and iPhone 7. The move to India could also reportedly mean Apple being able to sell the iPhone 11 in India without facing the current 22 per cent import duties by levering the country’s new Make In India initiative to boost manufacturing. In theory, that could mean Apple would be able to reduce the price of its phones, but The Economic Times reports that there is no current plan to do so.

Running something old in something new is always fun. A new modification has been created for the game Minecraft allowing players to order computer parts from a satellite orbiting around a Minecraft world and build a computer that actually runs Windows 95 and other operating systems. According to the Verge the mod uses VirtualBox, which is free and open-source virtual machine software, to run operating systems like Windows 95. All you have to do within Minecraft is place a PC case block and then use it to create virtual hard drives to install operating systems from ISO files.

And lastly, Reuters is reporting that German conglomerate Siemens says it’s going to allow employees to “work from anywhere” for two or three days a week, and focus on “outcomes” rather than time spent in the office. Days after the recent announcement, the company says it was giving its over 100,000 employees access to a new app that provides local data on the COVID-19 situation, shows office occupancy levels and acts as a contact tracing tool. This of course is just the latest enterprise announcing its intentions for the post-COVID-world, following in the footsteps of Twitter, Facebook, OpenText and others, which have made their own announcements around remote work for employees moving forward.

