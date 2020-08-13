ITWC Morning Briefing, August 13, 2020 – Microsoft patches, and a news roundup

To keep up with the firehose of news and press releases, we’ve decided to deliver some extra news to you on the side every Monday and Thursday morning. Some of it is an extension of our own reporting that didn’t make its way into a story, while others might be content we’ve bookmarked for later reading and thought of sharing with you. We’re doing a similar thing at Channel Daily News – check it out here. You can also view our previous ITWC Morning Briefing here. Today’s briefing is delivered by ITWC editorial director Alex Coop.

What you need to know, right now

It’s what you need to know right now in the world of IT and tech – ’nuff said.

====

A Microsoft patch roundup

There were more than a dozen vulnerabilities rated as “critical” by Microsoft in its August security update, meaning, with little help from users, they could be exploited by malware to gain complete remote control of an affected system.

Behind only the second-largest patch in July 2020 (123 patches) and largest-ever in June 2020 (129 patches), the latest August release marks Microsoft’s third-largest Patch Tuesday update. This also brings the total number of security fixes for 2020 to 862, which is 11 more than Microsoft released in 2019.

Our thoughts are with your patch management teams.

In case you missed it

The recent news that we maybe didn’t get to yet, or it’s the news we’ve reported on and feel is worth resurfacing. Sometimes we’ll also feature awesome stories from other publications.

====

Another bendy phone has entered the ring. Microsoft is officially back in the smartphone business with the launch of its foldable Surface Duo. The company’s new phone, which was announced last October, is a two-screened Android device joined at the hip with a hinge that allows it to open up like a handbook. Microsoft says the two screens are designed for productivity. We’ll have more on the Surface Duo when it’s available in Canada, but for now, you can read more details here.

====

This week, Dell announced the release of the new Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise laptop. Dell says the device features the first-ever 4K panel with Low Blue Light display, as well as acoustic noise reduction features to improve video calls. The Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise is available in Canada now.

The Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise is available now starting at approximately CAD $1,720.00 and will be available soon with Intel Core i3 processors starting at CAD $1,450.

====

For the fifth quarter in a row, the Great White North was ravaged by fraud-based phishing attacks, making it the most frequently targeted country by far, absorbing 66 per cent of all attacks, according to RSA’s Quarterly Fraud Report for Q1. The next most commonly targeted country, the U.S., accounted for only seven per cent.

====

Google has confirmed it plans to contribute some of its in-house threading code to the Linux kernel, but hasn’t disclosed its motivations beyond a desire to share.

====

As Huawei copes with its 5G network gear being banned in key global markets, the production of its Kirin system-on-chip (SoC) used for its smartphones has all but stalled.

====

At first glance, when Ontario’s waste recycling regulator told its staff to start working from home March 17 due to the COVID-19 crisis, it didn’t appear to be a problem for CIO John Pinard.

====

Ontario-based software development firm Scarsin has developed an advanced platform with the aim to help government and healthcare policymakers forecast complex scenarios related to COVID-19.

Bookmarks of the week

A few bookmarked Tweets that we think are worth sharing with you.

An upcoming panel about what meaningful action leaders can do to build a truly inclusive environment.

Customers and #Partners: mark your calendar 📆! In one week, tune in for Living Room Talks, presented by @WomenOfCisco. This first session focuses on inclusive leadership, from intention to action. Register and find out more: https://t.co/tfRQbzfMiR @CDWCanada @CiscoCanada pic.twitter.com/rAiCAeQdjT — Cisco Partners (@CiscoPartners) August 12, 2020

====

The new COVID Alert app gets the thumbs up from law professor Michael Geist.

The Canadian government released COVID Alert, its exposure notification app, earlier this month. Ontario privacy commish Patricia Kosseim (@IPCinfoprivacy) joins the @lawbytespod podcast to discuss the app and why she installed it the day it was released. https://t.co/Td78CZRNSc — Michael Geist (@mgeist) August 10, 2020

====

Wise words from software training and consulting expert.

Dashboards are often what customers ask for. They are rarely what customers need. If you’re building a dashboard, it’s likely your user research wasn’t finished. — Jared Spool (@jmspool) August 11, 2020

====

Canadian Digital Service wants you to test out its COVID Alert app.

After testing early versions with Canadians, COVID Alert launched 10 days ago. Now that it’s out, we’d love your feedback so we can continue to improve its #usability, #transparency, & #accessibility. To sign up for future testing, visit: https://t.co/Ki66c1KzY6 pic.twitter.com/SqSPJfBOLE — Canadian Digital Service (CDS) (@CDS_GC) August 10, 2020

Sponsor: LG

New technologies can ease the burden on IT departments while enhancing productivity and satisfaction for the end users they serve.