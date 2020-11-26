It’s time to begin optimizing your virtual desktop experience

For companies that were already on the digital track prior to the pandemic, the shift to work-from-home (WFH) accelerated something that was already in progress. Unfortunately, for businesses with no transformation plan, or only a basic one, “going virtual” has been a bit of a scramble.

Coming into 2021, this scramble is largely over, and it’s time to look at how to optimize the experience of end users regardless of whether they carry on working from home or return to the office. More and more organizations are moving forward on this critical front using a virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), which allows them to take advantage of cloud as part of their transformation strategy.

VDI, also known as desktop virtualization or thin client computing, has of late really come into its own. Many would say that with all that has occurred globally, VDI has become an absolute necessity. It offers IT a high level of security and central management, and offers employees ease of access, anywhere and using any device. Given the security and accessibility imperatives of the post-pandemic world, it’s not surprising that the VDI market is set to grow by almost $4B globally over the next four years.

Are you wondering how you might optimize your corporate desktops? On December 17 consider joining ITWC CIO Jim Love and experts from Softchoice and VMware for “5 Ways to Optimize Your Virtual Desktop Experience.” In this session, Love and his guests will be offering tips and real-life examples of how you can get the best from VDI systems. Among the topics to be covered:

The differing benefits between VDI in the cloud and on-premises

Security and the virtual desktop experience – Why it’s more effective

How to optimize control, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness

Best practices to transform your VDI with Horizon and Windows Virtual Desktops

This session will go a long way to helping you optimize your environment as part of a greater continuing digital transformation. Reserve your spot today.

