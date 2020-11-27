Hashtag Trending – Amazon server outage; Shopify gets a shoutout in the NYT; Raspberry Pi hacks a Tesla

An Amazon outage knocks out connected vacuum cleaners and other “smart” objects, Shopify gets a shoutout in the New York Times as its compared to Amazon, and a Tesla gets hacked with a Raspberry Pi.

It’s all the tech news that’s popular right now. Welcome to Hashtag Trending! It’s Friday, November 27, and I’m your host Alex Coop.

====

All eyes were on Amazon yesterday after one of its major server centres ran into issues, knocking out all-manner of “smart devices” relying on the AWS cloud. According to Gizmodo, Many of the services we use everyday — Adobe cloud software, 1Password, Flickr — have been running into issues due to the outage. And then, of course, the company that produces Roombas, iRobot, confirmed they (along with their robot mops) were no longer working. Hundreds took to Twitter to voice their frustration as “smart doorbells” and other devices stopped working.

====

Shopify has become a formidable force against Amazon during the pandemic by focusing on merchants — not customers — while giving sellers comparable real-world functions. This is part of the winning formula, according to The New York Times’ Yiren Lu, who recently wrote about her experience as a merchant on the platform. She praises Shopify’s “direct to consumer” approach and social commerce partnerships with Facebook and influencers. She wrote if Shopify continues to focus on sellers, it’s poised to become the “anti-Amazon.” Meaning that rather than fight for bare bottom prices and overnight shipping, the focus will be on quality and trust.

====

And finally, researchers from Belgium managed to hack the keyless entry system in a Tesla Model X with the help of a self-made device that costs less than $200. The proof of concept attack was executed with a self-made device built from inexpensive equipment, which included a $35 Raspberry Pi computer, a CAN shield for $30, a modified key fob from a salvaged vehicle – which you can find for $100 on eBay – and a $30 lithium polymer battery.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Add us to your Alexa Flash Briefing or your Google Home daily briefing. I’m Alex Coop, thanks for listening.

Would you recommend this article? 0 0

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!

We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.



Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note → , Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Sponsor: LG

New technologies can ease the burden on IT departments while enhancing productivity and satisfaction for the end users they serve.