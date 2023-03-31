Is your pet the IT Pet of the Year?

There are tons of awards for achievements in IT. We honour CIOs, CISOs, Channel Partners, and Digital Transformation – and a whole lot more.

Does the world need one more award program? YES! It needs to celebrate the IT Pet of the Year.

IT professionals are passionate about their pets. Those little creatures have kept us company during COVID and they keep us sane through all of the ups and downs of our technology-driven careers.

This year, on National Pet Day, April 11, we will select the best photos or videos of your IT Pets, and our readers will get the chance to vote on the winner.

The winner will receive a special grand prize worth $500 – a TCL 30 5G smartphone with 128GB internal storage, a 5010mAh long-lasting battery, and a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core chipset. The ultra-thin AMOLED screen is a 6.7-inch Full HD+ panel, powered by TCL’s NXTVISION technology, which allows users to experience a flagship-level visual experience, with clarity, rich colours, and a wide range of brightness from 1 to 900 nits. You can use it to immortalize your pet in the brilliant quality befitting its status as ruler of the household. And along with the prize, your pet, along with the other top runners up, will be featured on the home page of IT World Canada and related publications.

Send us a picture or a video with a short description of why your fortran feline or data dog, or maybe even linux lynx or internet iguana, should be the pet of the year.

To start things off, we offer some editorial pets (who are not eligible to win, but enjoy them anyhow). This week, meet Eddie, a rescue cat who rules your editor with an iron paw. He asked me to assure you that he is firm, but fair (and I dare not argue).