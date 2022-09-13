SUBSCRIBE
15
0
End User HardwareSecurity

Intel 13th-gen ‘Raptor Lake’ processors to support Wi-Fi sensing

Tom Li
Image credit: Tom Li

An Intel spokesperson told IT World Canada that Intel’s upcoming 13th-generation “Raptor Lake” platform will support Wi-Fi sensing.

“This is the first time we’re going out with Wi-Fi [to be used] for human detection,” said an Intel validation engineer during the Intel Technology Tour held in Israel this week.

Wi-Fi sensing uses Wi-Fi signals to detect when someone is close to a device. It can wake a device when the user is nearby (the user still must sign in) or turn it off or lock the device when the user has been away for a certain period of time.

Human presence detection isn’t new and neither is Wi-Fi sensing. Manufacturers have previously used infrared sensors or webcams to detect when the user is near. Lenovo, for example, uses a dedicated NOVELDA human presence sensor in some of its devices.

Wi-Fi sensing offers some advantages over some existing solutions. First is that it doesn’t need additional hardware that could add to the cost of a device. It also maintains privacy because it only detects that someone is near, not who. Intel promises that this solution can provide a “much more responsive experience.” It also saves battery and improves security.

The Intel spokesperson said the feature doesn’t need the user to connect to an access point. It will be up to the manufacturer to enable it or not.

Wi-Fi sensing will debut on Raptor Lake mobile platforms first, but it will be coming to the desktop. The demo booth actually used a desktop system to demonstrate the feature.

