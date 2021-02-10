Former BlackBerry exec joins network security firm iboss

Cloud network security firm iboss has appointed former BlackBerry chief product architect Eric Cornelius as its chief product officer.

The Boston-based software company says Cornelius will help increase the adoption of the company’s Secure Access Service Edge and zero-trust cybersecurity solutions while overseeing strategy and development. Cornelius has worked in the cybersecurity and computer science fields for nearly 20 years, having also spent several years with the Department of Homeland Security and the United States Army.

But that wasn’t the only move made: iboss named Wallace Sann as its senior vice-president of technical operations. Sann will help execute the company’s sales strategy and focus on user experience across its cybersecurity solutions. Sann joins iboss from IronNet Cybersecurity, where he served as vice-president of worldwide sales engineering and enablement. He brings to the company over two decades of deep experience building, leading and scaling high performance, value-driven, customer-focused go-to-market teams.

“Having Eric and Wallace join our team is truly a one-two punch,” said Paul Martini, chief executive officer of iboss, in a Feb. 10 news release. “Eric’s experience developing and overseeing the strategy behind best-in-class cybersecurity solutions and Wallace’s proven ability to successfully scale innovative organizations further strengthens our competitive advantage. The future of security is in the cloud and our new team members will help us reach and protect even more of the world’s biggest and best companies.”

The two new senior leaders will report directly to Martini.

Would you recommend this article? 0 0