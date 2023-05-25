Five organizations honoured at the 2023 Digital Transformation Awards

This week, IT World Canada (ITWC) held its annual Leadership and Digital Transformation Conference and Awards.

The focus of this year’s event, which featured two half-day sessions, was on the challenges and opportunities of digital transformation. Today’s session included the recognition of five Digital Transformation Award winners:

Large public sector category

Hamilton Health Sciences moved away from paper, and with it the inefficiencies of paper, for such tasks as accessing patient files and transferring patients from one care facility to another.

Small Public Sector category

BC Financial Services Authority (BCFSA) found a path away from legacy debt with siloed regulatory systems, and manual processes with multiple touchpoints for stakeholders. Today, 95 per cent of regulated BC entities have a single point of access through a portal.

Large Private Sector category

Scotiabank launched an AI chatbot, giving customers another avenue to receiving instant support. This tool is enhanced with live chat with advisors, and boasts an impressively high accuracy rate.

Small Private Sector category

QDoc launched a 24/7 virtual healthcare platform that allows anybody, anywhere, to virtually consult a physician.

Digital Disruptor category

Halton Region is well on its way to building out more than 100 services along digital lines over the next five years.

“This year in particular we saw a rich variety of nominations, which I think speaks to the strength and diversity of the channel,” said Ray Christophersen, President and CRO, ITWC. “In a way, every nominee is a winner, although in the end we had to come up with a single winner per category – which we did.”

The 2023 Digital Transformation Awards event was sponsored by VMware, Google Cloud, ventureLAB, Hut8, AmDocs, and Crowdstrike.