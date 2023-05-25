CIO of the Year awards presented at this year’s digital transformation conference

Today, IT World Canada (ITWC), in association with the CIO Association of Canada, presented the CIO of the Year Awards. The presentations concluded the second day of this year’s Leadership and Digital Transformation Conference and Awards, whose focus was on the challenges and opportunities of digital transformation.

“We have been celebrating the accomplishments of Canadian CIOs and technology leaders in Canada for more than thirty years,” said ITWC CIO Jim Love. “In the past few years, with digital transformation of companies being so critical, I think everyone will agree that CIOs are now getting the recognition they so richly deserve. IT World Canada and Canadian CIO are proud to tell the stories of these incredible leaders and their contributions and accomplishments.”

Public Sector CIO of the Year

Ryan Hum spearheaded a project to classify over 60 years of historical transcripts – with a focus on Indigenous records. Ryan led the implementation of key technologies that allowed the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) to “mine,” validate and match Indigenous Elder names and communities.

Private Sector CIO of the Year

Hesham Fahmy leads the team responsible for spearheading TELUS’ metamorphosis into a fully digital, software-centric, and cloud-enabled organization.

CIO Hall of Fame

Recognition of a different kind came to Gary Davenport, member of the board of directors, CIO Association of Canada, and board advisor, Canadian Channel Chiefs Council, who was inducted into the CIO Hall of Fame.

Davenport has deep experience – decades worth. He currently provides services as an independent CIO management consultant, and serves as a board member and board advisor for a number of organizations.

He is a natural leader whose leadership principles and methods are presented in the Leadership in the Digital Enterprise podcast, “Ten key attributes of leadership success.”