Five interesting tech innovations at CES 2022

The Consumer Technology Association’s annual conference, CES, is scheduled to run from January 5 to 8, and while some big tech companies are pulling out of the in-person event due to rising COVID-19 Omicron variant concerns, there’s still lots of unique technology to look forward to.

Here’s a look at five interesting tech innovations hitting CES 2022.

AI FOR PET presents TTcare

Source: AI FOR PET

AI FOR PET, a Korea-based company, is introducing its latest service, TTcare, at the conference. TTcare is an AI technology-based total pet healthcare service. This tool will help pet owners stay up to date with their pets’ health

Here’s how it works:

When a user takes a picture of their pet’s eyes or any part of its body with a smartphone, the AI technology in the app will inform them whether or not there are any potential eye or skin disease-related symptoms.

Other features include weight management and behaviour analysis, and the app also allows pet owners to manage their pet’s health based on breed, age and disease history. In addition, TTcare gives users the ability to make appointments at nearby pharmacies and vets.

Naïo Technologies introduces its vineyard robot

Source: Naïo Technologies and Tien Tran

French company Naïo Technologies will showcase its vineyard robot, TED. The company says that TED will show the relevance and importance of Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) models to Californian partners looking for a solution to reduce pesticide use and address labour issues.

TED, the vineyard robot, offers mechanical weeding, an easy-to-use system, 8 hours of autonomy and is 100 per cent electric.

Julien Laffont, strategy and development manager at Naïo Technologies said that in France, TED is already being used by big brands such as Hennessy and Grands Chais de France.

Guide Sensmart

Chinese infrared thermal imaging products and solutions provider Guide Sensmart will release new consumer-grade MobIR 2 series autofocus thermal cameras designed for smartphones.

The MobIR 2 series features an autofocus Wafer Level Packaging (WLP) infrared module, enabling the cameras to easily focus on objects to produce clear thermal images.

MobIR 2 series features additional night vision and temperature measurement functions. The non-contact temperature measurement provides accurate reading in most scenarios, and the night vision has a 100 meter range.

Users can also use the camera to monitor their homes and for outdoor night vision.

Ottonomy Inc, Autonomous Delivery Vehicle

Technology startup Ottonomy Inc will be doing live demonstrations of its delivery robot, Ottobot.

The Ottonomy team partnered with Presto, a provider of restaurant labour productivity technologies for fully automated curbside delivery. Presto customers were able to deliver food items to guests at the curbside, in the parking lot, and beyond.

Ottonomy’s proprietary technology helps its delivery robots navigate easily inside and outside using 3D Lidar and multiple-camera mapping, eliminating the need for human assistance.

Decentralized vehicle-to-vehicle communication technology, paired with situational awareness enables the delivery robot to run even in busy environments.

Blue Tiger Solare headset

Source: Blue Tiger

Blue Tiger, a provider of communications headsets, announced its Solare headset, the first solar-powered communications headset for hands-free driving and at home and in-office use.

The headset uses indoor or outdoor light to allow continuous use, limiting the need to ever recharge a battery. Solare self-charges when exposed to indoor or outdoor light.

The headset, which can meet the needs of professional drivers, long distance travellers, customer service representatives, and home office workers, comes with 97 per cent noise cancellation technology and high-quality speaker components.