Monday, January 3, 2022
SUBSCRIBE
21
0
InfrastructureMobilityWireless & IoT

Samsung announces Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone

Tom Li
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in olive green
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in olive green. Source: Samsung

Samsung’s first new device in 2022 is the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE), coming with new colours, improved performance and better cameras.

Despite being the more affordable option in Samsung’s Galaxy S21 family, the Galaxy S21 FE still uses a premium glass back wrapped in a metal band. The rear glass has received a matte soft-touch finish to both reduce fingerprints and provide a more luxurious feel. The S21 FE 5G is also 0.5mm thinner than the Galaxy S20 FE at 7.9 mm thick. And yes, the device is IP68 water and dust-resistant.

Specifications

Device Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Memory 6GB / 8GB
Storage 128GB / 256GB
Display 6.4-inch, FHD+, Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 120Hz
Camera Rear:
12MP main camera
12MP ultra-wide
8MP telephoto  

Front:
32MP selfie cam
Battery 4,500mAh
Security Optical fingerprint sensor
Durability IP68
Port USB-C
Colours Olive, Lavender, Graphite, White
Pricing and availability 6GB+128GB: CA$950
8GB+256GB: CA$1,040
Available on Jan. 11.

The Galaxy S21 FE now uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 system-on-chip (SoC). In addition to faster performance, the SoC can accelerate AI features, especially when taking pictures. There are two memory and storage configurations: one with 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage, and another with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage.

In the camera array are a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom or 30x digital zoom. On the front is a 32MP pinhole selfie camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in Graphite. Source: Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in Graphite. Source: Samsung

Samsung said the S21 FE has been prepped to grab the perfect shot for social media. As such, it features multiple shooting modes, including Night Mode, Vlogger Mode, Portrait Mode and Director View multi-camera shooting mode. For editing, it can perform AI face restoration to brighten up faces and can scrub background objects using Object Eraser.

The display has received a major upgrade over the previous generation. The Galaxy S21 FE now uses a 6.3-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the same technology used in the flagship Galaxy models. In addition to boasting richer colours, the high refresh rate display should provide a smoother gaming experience, not to mention silky animations and scrolling.

The phone has a 4,500mAh battery and can wirelessly share its juice with other devices. Samsung said that it only takes 30 minutes to charge for hours of use. Unfortunately, like the flagship phones, it no longer comes with a charger.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be available on Jan. 11. The 6GB/128GB option costs CA$950 while the 8GB/256GB configuration costs CA$1,040.

Update 10:28 p.m. EST: due to a change after the pre-release media briefing, the pre-order date is no longer valid. The article has been updated to reflect the change.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note →

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Tom Li
Tom Li
Telecommunication and consumer hardware are Tom's main beats at IT World Canada. He loves to talk about Canada's network infrastructure, semiconductor products, and of course, anything hot and new in the consumer technology space. You'll also occasionally see his name appended to articles on cloud, security, and SaaS-related news. If you're ever up for a lengthy discussion about the nuances of each of the above sectors or have an upcoming product that people will love, feel free to drop him a line at tli@itwc.ca.
Previous articleFive interesting tech innovations at CES 2022

Related Tech News

Popular Stories This Week

ITWorldcanada.com is the leading Canadian online resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises. IT World Canada creates daily news content, produces a daily newsletter and features IT professionals who blog on topics of industry interest.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

Produced by ITWC publishers of ChannelDailyNews.com, ITbusiness.ca and DirectionInformatique.com

Recommended for you
Microsoft Azure
Infrastructure

DocuSign invests in Canada with new Microsoft Azure partnership

Mandy Kovacs - 0