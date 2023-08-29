Coffee Briefing Aug 29. – Thinkific launches automated sales tax solution for creators; BTQ unveils ‘The Quantum State’ podcast; TMU and Xanadu collaborate on quantum computing research; and more

Coffee Briefings are timely deliveries of the latest ITWC headlines, interviews, and podcasts. Today’s Coffee Briefing is delivered by IT World Canada’s editorial team!

Thinkific launches automated sales tax solution for creators

Vancouver-based creator, seller and marketer of online learning products for businesses, Thinkific has announced the launch of an automated sales tax solution for creators, powered by financial infrastructure platform Stripe.

The new solution is designed to streamline the sales tax process for creators using Thinkific Payments.

“Our Sales Tax Solution has been designed to take the complexity and confusion associated with taxes completely off our Creators’ plates,” said Greg Smith, chief executive officer (CEO) of Thinkific. “Navigating sales tax remittance across multiple jurisdictions can be very complicated and time-consuming, which is why we’ve partnered with Stripe to offer an automated solution that seamlessly handles all aspects of tax compliance. Through automating this process, our Creators can concentrate on what matters most: delivering exceptional content and growing remarkable businesses.”

The new automated tax solution handles, among others thinks, tax calculations, collections, and remittances for all sales from customers located in the United States and Canada, hence facilitating tax compliance across the two countries.

Further, it allows creators to earn more on each sale they make, automatically calculating and adding applicable taxes on top of their set product price, so they no longer absorb varying tax costs across jurisdictions.

The automated tax solution is now live for all Thinkific Payments customers and applies to sales in the U.S. and Canada.

BTQ Technologies unveils ‘The Quantum State’ podcast

BTQ Technologies Corp., a global leader in quantum technology, has announced the launch of its new podcast, “The Quantum State.” This podcast, set to release bi-weekly, will feature hosts, industry experts, and weekly guests.

Leading the podcast is primary host Anastasia Marchenkova, a distinguished researcher in quantum telecommunications and optics lab at Georgia Tech and the University of Maryland Joint Quantum Institute. The panel also includes Professor Gavin Brennen from Macquarie University and author Peter Rohde, known for “The Quantum Internet,” who is also an honorary senior lecturer at Macquarie University.

While “The Quantum State” will cover the latest insights, trends, and advancements in quantum computing, it will also regularly showcase BTQ’s own research and quantum product innovations.

“Quantum computing is not just a trend; it’s the next frontier in technological innovation. With ‘The Quantum State’, we hope to provide a space for enthusiasts, experts, and the general public to understand and appreciate the revolutionary potential of quantum technology,” said Marchenkova.

The Quantum State will be available on BTQ’s website and major podcast platforms.

TMU and Xanadu collaborate on quantum computing research and training

Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) and quantum computing company, Xanadu, are collaborating to increase capacity for quantum training, education and research.

This collaboration includes developing a co-curricular program for quantum computing and a quantum software-focused educational program. The partnership will also give TMU students access to PennyLane, Xanadu’s open-source access framework.

“This partnership offers TMU students and researchers a remarkable opportunity that will shape the future leaders in the advancement of quantum computing,” said Steven N. Liss, TMU’s vice-president, research and innovation. “Having access to Xanadu’s expert knowledge and state-of-the-art technology will allow TMU talent to develop and test real-world applications of quantum computing, keeping Canada at the forefront of this emerging technology.”

TMU has worked on a variety of quantum-specific research, ranging from quantum-resistant cryptography to how quantum tools can be used in health care. This collaboration aims to provide “access to hands-on experience and the preeminent quantum education that will deepen the nation’s talent pool and ultimately contribute to advancing quantum computing research in Canada.”

Google’s women founders class of 2023 welcomes three Canadian companies

The Google for Startups Accelerator has welcomed three women-led Canadian companies into their 2023 program: BorderlessHR, Monark, and NLPatent. These companies, alongside eight other United States-based startups, are set to commence their virtual 10-week program this September.

From Ottawa, Ont., BorderlessHR offers an end-to-end talent matching solution tailored for small and medium businesses (SMBs), aiming to streamline talent recruitment and reduce associated time and costs. The company also provides complimentary HR tools as part of their service.

Based in Calgary, Alta., Monark focuses on digital leadership with an on-demand and personalized learning platform. Its micro-content allows users to develop leadership skills seamlessly without sacrificing hours to course work.

NLPatent, located in Toronto, Ont., is an AI-powered patent search and analysis platform. Users can describe their ideas or inventions, and the platform’s sophisticated language models assist in refining concepts while ensuring legal compliance.

This is Google’s fourth year for the accelerator program. According to its blog, this program “has supported 36 women-led startups across North America, who have collectively raised US$73.46M since graduating from their cohorts.”

GenAI announces acquisition of SpeakGPT

Vancouver-based Generative AI Solutions Corp. (GenAI) has acquired intellectual property assets from Metachain Technologies Inc. with the aim of developing an AI-powered mobile virtual assistant to be known as “SpeakGPT.”

Among other things, the app is expected to enable users to export materials in various formats (PDF files, images, text files) through voice commands, and will have multilingual voice support and voice options to cater to a global user base.

The app’s prototype is already up and running on both iOS and Android devices, showcasing features like animated interactions and the ability to turn text into speech.

