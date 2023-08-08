OpenText unveils its vision for AI

Last week, information management company OpenText announced opentext.ai, the company’s strategy and vision for artificial intelligence (AI).

“The internet changed everything. With AI, everything must change,” said Mark J. Barrenechea, chief executive, OpenText. “It is clear this is a new era of technology, the cognitive era. AI will impact what it means to be a company, what it means to work, and what it means to be human.”

The aim, the company added, is to help customers leverage AI capabilities right from OpenText’s information management software.

The company has long dabbled in AI-led automation by helping customers manage complex data from all events and, more recently, with geospatial and time series analytics, in-database machine learning, unstructured data analytics, and more via Vertica and IDOL, products it acquired in its acquisition of Micro Focus in January.

The vision with opentext.ai, however, the company said, is a poly-model approach focused on the right model for the right job.

“Grounded in LLMs (large language models) on top of private secured data, opentext.ai allows for a full stack or modular approach to practical AI,” the release said. “Customers can take advantage of LLM-based capabilities within applications, or they can utilize OpenText Cloud API Services to create the right sandbox to experiment.”

The areas in which OpenText plans to infuse AI include customer service and business support, marketing, research and development (R&D), sales, and supply chain operations.

Further, the company announced OpenText Aviator, the large language model (LLM) within each OpenText business cloud. It includes the following functionality:

OpenText Content Aviator: within : within OpenText Core Content , enables conversational search experience to access stored knowledge, manage structured and unstructured data at scale, and automate intelligent workspaces. OpenText Business Network Aviator: within : within OpenText Business Network Cloud Foundation , to identify anomalies in trading data and automating data mapping. OpenText IT Operations Aviator: within : within OpenText SMAX, to automate the full IT Operations value chain, redefine Level 1 Business Support across IT, HR, and Sales, and discover intelligent automation using generative AI. OpenText DevOps Aviator: within : within OpenText ValueEdge , to enhance all aspects of application delivery, and get actionable insights into digital value stream KPIs. OpenText Cybersecurity Aviator: within : within OpenText BrightCloud , to gain contextual threat intelligence via API cloud services and react to threats in real time. OpenText Experience Aviator: within : within OpenText Exstream , to transform customer communications and enable personalized content creation through advanced LLM and generative AI.

Additionally, OpenText introduced OpenText Private Cloud Aviator, enabling OpenText private cloud customers to set up a private LLM using Aviator features or customers’ own private cloud environment. It seeks to help customers advance the use of the data layers they operate in, matching those up with the right model, engineering the right way to extract that data and operationalizing the entire process, the company explained.

The first OpenText Aviator capabilities will be available to customers starting with Cloud Editions 23.4, due out in October. Plus, the company said, it will be incorporating more AI features into its release cycles every 90 days.