CIO Association of Canada expands its footprint with new Montreal chapter

The CIO Association of Canada (CIOCAN), which represents CIOs, CISOs and IT executives across the country, is launching a new chapter in Montreal.

This initiative follows the incubation of the Montreal base for CIOCAN in collaboration with the Ottawa chapter. “In 2018, we reached out to our peers in Montreal and forged the connections that make us, as professionals, better. From there, it took off,” explained Philippe Johnston, national vice-president of CIOCAN.

Johnston, who has also served as the Ottawa chapter’s president, said he believes that this collective project will enhance Canada’s digital leadership. The Montreal branch will begin operations in the coming weeks.

“In this COVID-19 world, IT leaders have been thrust into the spotlight as essential to keeping the economy’s lights on,” said Humza Teherany, president of CIOCAN and CIO of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment. He sees the launch of a Montreal division as “an important sign of momentum” for the organization.

This addition brings the number of CIOCAN chapters to seven, with 409 members across the country. After opening its first division in Vancouver in 2004, the association has launched branches in Toronto, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg and Ottawa.

Each chapter elects its president and board of directors, some of whom take on volunteer portfolios such as program development and marketing. A volunteer national board, which includes chapter presidents and representatives from other Canadian regions, sets overall policy and direction for the association.

The Montreal chapter is led by Stéphane Lamoureux, COO of Ananta Digital, Sylvain Perras, CEO of N + 1 Inc. and Sylvain Viau, founder of DSI.

“I came back to Montreal after having spent many years overseas, and became a member of CIOCAN right away,” wrote Stéphane Lamoureux on the organization’s website. “I could see the value of becoming a member both as an IT professional and as an executive looking for a new challenge. After only a few months with the association, I am seeing traction and have even become involved by leading the Montreal Chapter launch.”

CIOCAN invites IT professionals interested in joining its ranks to visit its website. As the only national member-led association for IT executives, CIOCAN aims to make IT leaders better for their careers by sharing knowledge and professional support. The not-for-profit community facilitates networking, sharing best practices, and collaboration on current issues facing the IT sector.

