CIO Association of Canada award winners announced

The congratulations came fast and furious in late April with the news that Andrew Dillane had been selected to receive the 2021 President’s Award from the CIO Association of Canada (CIOCAN).

For Dillane and other recipients of this year’s prestigious Impact Awards, it’s a much-deserved recognition for dedicated CIOCAN membership and inspiring service.

“This is a tremendous honour,” said Dillane, president and chief product officer for Curasion Inc. “As a past president of CIOCAN, it’s fantastic to see such amazing growth and value. Every technology leader across Canada should be a member.”

A proven leader with operational experience ranging from startups to large global organizations, Dillane is one of eight CIOCAN Impact Award recipients for 2021. In addition to the President’s Award he received, CIOCAN was pleased to honour the following individuals:

Jories Timmers, IT Director, Powerex: Lifetime Achievement Award

A highly respected board member, Jories Timmers has been a dedicated member of CIOCAN since 2006 and is one of the founding members of the Vancouver Chapter of the CIO Association.

Ron Murch, Senior Instructor Emeritus, Haskayne School of Business at the University of Calgary: Mentor of the Year Award

A true leader and teacher, Ron Murch has made a meaningful impact by generously sharing his time and experience with others.

Yves Boucher, Executive Director of IT Service Management, Transport Canada: Crisis Leadership Award

When COVID-19 forced Transport Canada to shift all 6,000 employees to work from home, Yves Boucher put together a crisis team that ensured the health and safety of workers and kept operations up and running.

Catherine Mendonsa, CISO, Director of Information Systems Security & Enterprise Architecture, Finning International Inc.: CISO Award

Despite a demanding role within her organization, Catherine Mendonsa established three net-new security programs for large organizations, introducing a new culture of security awareness.

Hilary Sinclair, Senior Director, IS Transformation, Ledcor: CIOCAN Member of the Year Award

An up-and-coming leader, Hilary Sinclair, adds a valuable perspective to the Vancouver Chapter, attracting other young leaders and making a concerted effort to connect with new members.

Andrew Masterson, IT Manager, NuVista Energy: CIOCAN Member of the Year Award

Andrew Masterson’s actions at the weekly virtual networking event, Calgary Connect, demonstrate the value of CIOCAN membership. An engaged member, he ensures existing and potential members receive value-added benefits.

Kyoko Kobayashi, Managing Partner, CIOs Beyond Borders Group: CIOCAN Member of the Year Award

Kyoko Kobayashi’s dedicated leadership and mentorship in the Toronto Chapter have a positive impact on the Association’s goals.

For Phil Johnston, CIOCAN President and Chief Information Officer for the National Research Council, this year’s high number of nominees and participants exemplifies the respect members of the CIO community have for each other.

“I’d like to congratulate this year’s recipients,” he said. “The Impact Awards program is a way of profiling exceptional leadership in digital transformation. Boosting performance, connecting, and making an impact for the CIO profession is what drives our members.”