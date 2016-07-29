Bell and Nokia announce a “successful Canadian trial” of 5G mobile technology

Canadian mobile users should expect a speed increase with today’s news that Bell Canada has been working with Nokia Corp. to successfully demo 5G network technology. Just don’t expect it anytime soon, according to the communications company.

Conducted at Bell’s Wireless Innovation Centre in Mississauga, Ont., the “ pre-commercial 5G system” trial used spectrum in the 73 GHz range to attain sustained broadband data speeds more than six times faster than current 4G mobile speeds available in Canada, Bell claimed.

Canada’s big three of telecommunications organizations — Bell, Rogers Communications, and Telus Corp. — have all been working to test and build out their respective 5G wireless network architecture. The question remains, however, is which carrier will be able to define a technology standard and deliver first.

The promise of ultra-fast 5G networks — including reduced latency and connectivity issues — are all about improving digital content delivery. For the enterprise, this involves, for example, minimizing buffer delays during video conferencing, improved data streaming capabilities, and more seamless wireless and cellular network transitions. The technology is expected to deliver the “tipping point” as far as enabling the network to successfully handle the capacity and demand requirements for emerging tech such as the Internet of Things (IoT), smart vehicles, and connected enterprise devices.

Don’t expect these speeds anytime soon, however. Widespread availability of Bell’s 5G network isn’t expected for another five to seven years.

But the successful trial is evidence of Canada’s ability to “compete in a digital world,” according to the Navdeep Bains, Canada’s minister of innovation, science and economic development.

“This successful trial of next-generation 5G here in Canada is one example of how our country can become a global centre of innovation by being early adopters of emerging technologies,” Bains said in a statement.

