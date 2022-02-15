Wednesday, February 16, 2022
SUBSCRIBE
319
0
Artificial IntelligenceDigital TransformationEmerging TechPublic Sector

ATB Ventures to help Canadian government with its digital ID efforts

Pragya Sehgal
Source: Vertigo3d | Getty Images

ATB Ventures, the research and innovation arm of Alberta-based financial institution ATB Financial, is collaborating with the Government of Canada to provide the technology platform to support its National Digital Trust Service proof of concept.

ATB Venture’s blockchain-identity management solution, Oliu and digital credential wallet, Proof, allow businesses and regulators to develop use cases and issue, use, and verify digital credentials in a sandbox environment.

“Interoperability and standards are necessary for maintaining trust and transparency in a modern day digital economy,” said Nav Dhunay, head of technology at ATB Ventures. “Oliu and Proof leverage leading digital identity frameworks, inclusive of the Pan-Canadian Trust Framework (PCTF), the recently announced National Trust and Identity Fundamentals, and emerging open standards such as Indy Aries Credentials and the W3C Verifiable Credential model.”

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) is leading proof of concept creation for a National Digital Trust Service with businesses, not-for-profits, and regulators, with the goal of making it quicker, easier, and more cost-effective to issue and verify digital credentials. 

The service proof of concept is supporting select businesses, not-for-profits, and regulators in executing proof of concepts for their respective digital credential use cases, simultaneously advancing awareness and adoption of digital credentials across government and the economy. The National Digital Trust Service is intended to be horizontal in nature and is expected to make it more efficient for all interested participants to issue and consume digital credentials by avoiding the need to implement and maintain individual technology solutions. Funded by the Centre for Regulatory Innovation, the service aims to support the establishment of a digital trust infrastructure for Canada, explains the Government of Canada. 

With over 20 organizations participating, the technology platform from ATB Ventures provides companies with access to Oliu’s self-sovereign digital credential platform to build and test a broad range of applications.

“ATB Ventures is excited to be partnering with the Government to advance Canada’s digital identity efforts,” said Sue McGill, senior vice-president of ATB Ventures. “With identification sitting at the heart of every interaction—online and off—having a secure, self-sovereign identity system that provides a positive user experience and privacy by design is critical to not only the competitiveness of Canada, but also to driving inclusive, economic growth.”

 

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note →

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Pragya Sehgal
Pragya Sehgal
Born and raised in the capital city of India - Delhi - bounded by the river Yamuna on the west, Pragya has climbed the Himalayas, and survived medical professional stream in high school without becoming a patient or a doctor. Pragya now makes her home in Canada with her husband - a digital/online marketing fanatic who also loves to prepare delicious meals for her. When she isn’t working or writing around tech, she’s probably watching art films on Netflix, or wondering whether she should cut her hair short or not. Can be contacted at psehgal@itwc.ca or 647.695.3494.
Previous articleCommvault enhances its intelligent data services to harden infrastructure against hackers
Next articleBuy more to make more: Intel acquires Tower semiconductors

CES 2022

After being all-digital last year, the Consumer Electronics Show is back in Las Vegas for 2022. Find all the latest news and announcements from the showroom floor at CES 2022.

CES 2022 NEWS COVERAGE

Related Tech News

Popular Stories This Week

ITWorldcanada.com is the leading Canadian online resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises. IT World Canada creates daily news content, produces a daily newsletter and features IT professionals who blog on topics of industry interest.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

Produced by ITWC publishers of ChannelDailyNews.com, ITbusiness.ca and DirectionInformatique.com

Recommended for you
Artificial Intelligence

A peek behind the curtain at international cybersecurity threats 

Steve Proctor - 0