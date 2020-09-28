Amazon says its Canadian tech hub expansion in Vancouver and Toronto will create 3,500 new jobs by 2023

Amazon is expanding its Canadian tech hubs, which it says will lead to 3,000 new jobs in Vancouver and 500 new roles in Toronto by 2023.

These new jobs will be created to support business teams across Amazon’s various domains in Canada, including AWS, Amazon advertising, Alexa, and retail and operations technology, Amazon noted in a press release.

Some of the jobs that will be created as part of this announcement include software development engineers, speech scientists working to make Alexa smarter, user experience designers, cloud computing solutions architects, and sales and marketing executives.

“Today’s announcement by Amazon is good news for Toronto and a sign of continued confidence in our city and our tech sector. I want to thank Amazon for locating 500 new jobs at their Canadian Tech Hub in Toronto. We are committed to doing everything we can as a city government to help businesses of all sizes thrive in our city,” said John Tory, Mayor of Toronto, in a Sept. 28 press release.

Amazon says it will expand its footprint at The Post in Vancouver by more than 680,000 square feet, leasing 18 floors in the North Tower of the building and 17 floors in its South Tower, as the sole corporate tenant.

In Toronto, Amazon will lease 130,000 square feet of space at a new office tower on York Street, adding five floors to accommodate the creation of 500 new jobs.

The company previously opened a new tech hub in Toronto in Dec. 2018, creating 600 jobs in the city.

“The City of Vancouver is so excited to see Amazon creating an additional 3,000 well-paying jobs for people who want to work and live in our city. The fact that Amazon is doubling-down on our local economy highlights the strength of our tech sector and shows that Vancouver is where companies want to establish themselves and grow,” said Kennedy Stewart, Mayor of Vancouver.

The company currently has 800 tech and corporate roles open at Amazon in Canada and employs more than 21,000 full- and part-time employees across the country.