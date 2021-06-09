Thursday, June 10, 2021
Careers

Amazon Canada to create 1,800 new tech and corporate jobs this year

Pragya Sehgal
Amazon's tech hub in Toronto Source: Amazon

Today, Amazon announced plans to hire 1,800 new technology and corporate employees across all its Canadian corporate locations in 2021, which will bring the company’s total employee count to approximately 25,000 in Canada. 

The new hires will support teams across Amazon, including AWS, Alexa, Amazon advertising, and retail and operations technology.

“Amazon is proud to create good jobs that provide opportunities for employees to develop new skills and grow their careers while innovating on behalf of customers,” said Jesse Dougherty, Amazon vice-president and Vancouver site lead, in a press release. 

More than 1,500 positions are currently open on amazon.jobs for software development managers, senior software development managers, software development engineers, data engineers, cloud computing solutions architects, sales and marketing executives, and more.

In addition, on June 7, the company announced the launch of a new recruiting tool Best Fit which allows software engineers to apply once and be considered for thousands of jobs across the company.

All that candidates need to do is describe their ideal job, including their tech stack (the set of technologies used to build a web or mobile application) and domains of interest, their preferred location, and the kind of team they are looking for. After passing an online assessment and interviews, this one-stop resource for careers AWS links them with multiple matches—both in the fields they prefer, and in new areas where they could be successful, Amazon noted. 

“We are inventing new ways for candidates of all backgrounds to easily access the job that will help them grow,” said Alfonso Palacios, vice-president of recruiting at Amazon.

 

