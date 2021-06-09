Thursday, June 10, 2021
CompTIA updates Cloud+ certification

Tom Li
an IT engineer maintaining critical server infrastructure

CompTIA’s updated Cloud+ certification exam is now available worldwide.

The new CV0-003 exam announced on June 9 supersedes the old CV0-002 exam, which will retire in December 2021.

CompTIA’s Cloud+ exam focuses on cloud-related skills and technologies in fields such as communication, defence, and engineering.

Compared to CV0-002, the new exam places a heavier emphasis on:

  • Vendor-agnostic cloud security
  • How to maintain high availability
  • Greater emphasis on automation and virtualization
  • Additional exam content on cloud architecture and design

Gaining the Cloud+ cert could lead to a career in system engineering, cloud engineering, or network administration.

Nothing has changed in terms of the exam’s length. It’s still a mix of multiple-choice and performance-based questions. The student has 90 minutes to complete 90 questions.

CV0-003 also tweaks the recommended prerequisites. Whereas CV0-002 only recommended two to three years of administration experience, CV0-003 now also recommends the CompTIA Network+ or Server+ certifications. Granted, many people in system administration roles likely already have those certs.

CompTIA’s certifications are valued across the industry for its platform-agnostic information. They’re designed to establish a flexible foundation so certified employees could integrate into any relevant workplace with minimal training.

The new exam costs US$338, the same as the previous exam.

