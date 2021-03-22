AI the way forward for businesses amid ransomware scourge

Capgemini Research Institute, a respected think tank for everything digital, suggests that companies strengthen their cybersecurity defences with AI. This idea, once in the realm of pure fantasy, has gained momentum in recent years, and to many organizations now seems the best way forward in a time when ransomware attacks are spiraling out of control.

Complexity is the key challenge for companies. As networks grow and data rockets into orbit and beyond, AI is showing promise as a means of handling complexity that people are increasingly unable to manage.

Speaking of security, the attack surface is the modern enterprise environment is enormous, and it continues to grow. Effectively analyzing and from there improving a company’s security posture requires more than what mere human intervention can provide.

Organizations that use AI in cybersecurity enjoy certain benefits, including but not limited to:

Detecting new threats – AI systems can be trained to detect malware, recognize patterns, and detect even subtle behaviours of malware and ransomware attacks

– AI systems can be trained to detect malware, recognize patterns, and detect even subtle behaviours of malware and ransomware attacks Protecting endpoints – Unlike traditional solutions that rely on malware signatures in need of updating, AI is about establishing a baseline of behaviour for an endpoint, and flagging for immediate action anything that is in any way out of the ordinary

– Unlike traditional solutions that rely on malware signatures in need of updating, AI is about establishing a baseline of behaviour for an endpoint, and flagging for immediate action anything that is in any way out of the ordinary Fighting bots in any way – AI and machine learning help build a comprehensive understanding of web traffic and the ability to distinguish between threats.

Security is one of many business areas where AI can help. As cyberattacks evolve rapidly at a time when the number of endpoints around the world is exploding, AI and machine learning are helping businesses stay on their feet. Threat detection is becoming more automated, with the inevitable consequence that potential problems are more apt to be stopped in their tracks rather than allowed to fester and cause real problems.

Maybe your company has already joined the AI revolution. Or maybe you are just curious – intrigued by what you hear, but eager to learn more. In any case, you’ll want to take an hour on April 21 to participate in a discussion with cybersecurity expert and author Brennen Schmidt and Darktrace Director Enterprise Security David Masson. In this one-hour session, Schmidt and Masson will talk about some of the measures and technologies companies can right now embrace to prepare for when a ransomware attack occurs.

