Now would be the right time to really get in the cloud game

Digital transformation has been occupying business leaders for many years, but the global pandemic has put transformation at the centre of most organizations, making 2021 – now – the right time to enter the cloud game in a way that makes profound transformation not only attractive but inevitable.

While there are many different approaches when it comes to transformation, there are a number of commonly accepted indicators of digital success, including:

Company-wide access to critical information

Higher labour productivity

Analytics that provide important insights into performance

Deeper and more effective customer engagement

Excellent return on innovation (e.g., revenue from new products / services introduced)

Even with the benefits of digital transformation, companies are struggling: the success rate of transformation initiatives is less than 30 per cent. This rate is roughly the same even in industries that are considered digitally savvy, such as media, telecommunications, and high tech.

Companies seeking to digitally transform need adaptable applications and processes. They also need clearly defined objectives, accurate and relevant information, often in real-time, and precise analytics. Unfortunately, many companies lack in these key areas, mostly because they have not invested sufficiently in the information foundation layer.

First step transformation does not take place today or tomorrow or at a specific time; rather, it is a journey, a continuous process of growth and refinement. For many companies, the first step on this exciting journey usually means a step into the cloud.

The benefits become clearer as this journey progresses, and many companies quickly see cost efficiency, better quality data, and a more resilient architecture.

Once regarded by many as a “useful tool,” cloud is now widely seen as a driver of change in general, and business leaders’ dreams of rapid innovation in particular.

In this discussion, Rob Meikle, former CIO of the City of Toronto, together with Red Hat Chief Strategist Todd Wilson and IBM Cloud Specialist Michael Subasic, will discuss the business-driven value of the cloud, and will look at some powerful use case studies to demonstrate how businesses can transform and position themselves for the post-pandemic world.

