The Business Leadership Podcast: Stefan Grambart, VR Creative Director

Today’s guest on The Business Leadership Podcast is Stefan Grambart, an Emmy® award-winning creative director pushing at the boundaries of collaborative storytelling, helping to shape the future of Virtual Reality (VR), gaming, and entertainment in general.

Stefan has worked on a wide range of interactive projects focusing on narrative and visual storytelling – both for clients and as original properties. He has over twenty years of combined experience across film and television, entertainment, games, and digital media.

I caught up with Stefan at the FITC Toronto conference where I learned quite a bit about the fascinating world of VR and where the world is going.

If you enjoyed this episode, please subscribe, rate, and leave me a comment on your favorite network:

iTunes | Android | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS

Click here for more information on The Business Leadership Podcast.

Sponsor: Cogeco Peer 1

The CanadianCIO 2016 census will help you answer those questions and more. Based on detailed survey results from more than 100 senior technology leaders, the new report offers insights on issues ranging from stature and spend to challenges and the opportunities ahead.