The worst job you’ve ever had – #ITWCchats Twitter chat

Having a bad job is one of the most universal human experiences. Whether it’s unpleasant coworkers, insufferable managers, toxic environments or unsatisfying tasks, most people in the workforce have had to deal with negative situations that can either make or break their career.

But oftentimes, a bad job can be the beginning of something new. It can help people understand what to look for – and avoid – when searching for a new position, and even serve as the foundation of a complete career change. In other words, while “paying your dues” isn’t much fun, it can be motivational and lead to better opportunities. Many of us wouldn’t be in the positions we are today if we hadn’t suffered through some sort of work-related hardship.

And that is the topic of this month’s IT World Canada Twitter chat. On April 27 at 1pm ET, join us and several tech industry executives in openly discussing some of the worst – and best – jobs we’ve ever had and how this has helped develop our career paths. You can jump in by sharing your own experiences and deliberating on how the best and worst jobs have impacted you.

You’ll have the opportunity to interact with our guest expert panel, which includes:

Jesse Hirsh, broadcaster, columnist, public speaker, researcher and futurist

Jesse Hirsh is a researcher, analyst, and public speaker based in Toronto, Canada. His research interests focus largely on the intersection of technology and politics, and in particular, artificial intelligence and democracy. He recently completed an MA at Ryerson University on algorithmic media. He’s presently spending time at the IBM Canada Innovation Space, researching and writing about cognitive computing.

Questions we’ll be discussing at the chat:

Tell us about the worst job you’ve ever had. What was it, where was it, and why was it so bad? How did you deal with the experience? What did you learn about yourself going through the experience? If you hadn’t gone through this experience, do you think you would be where you are today? Why/why not? To what extent has this shaped your career moving forward? They say paying your dues at a bad job builds character. Do you agree or disagree? Why? What is the best job you’ve ever had? How did you get this position? What advice would you give to someone currently looking to leave a bad job situation? In general, what do you think the worst job ever is? (You don’t have to have personally experienced it, but just one that you could never imagine yourself doing).

Sponsor: Jolera

Download this paper to read how Jolera can solve your data protection challenges and find out what the right tools are to implement in your IT department.